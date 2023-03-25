Home News Saudi Arabia refuses to repeat the “Ramadan Umrah”
News

Saudi Arabia refuses to repeat the “Ramadan Umrah”

by admin
Saudi Arabia refuses to repeat the “Ramadan Umrah”
Image: AFP

Hespress – dpaSaturday, March 25, 2023 – 13:39

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that every person has the right to perform Umrah in the blessed month of Ramadan only once, and it is not allowed to repeat it, in order to give everyone an opportunity.

The ministry said in a statement, today, Saturday, that being satisfied with performing one Umrah in Ramadan “contributes greatly to giving others the opportunity to perform their rituals with peace and ease.”

The Ministry confirmed that issuing the permit from the “Nisk” application is necessary to perform the Umrah, with the obligation to adhere to the specified time, noting that there is no feature to amend the Umrah dates, but the appointment can be canceled through the “Nisk” application before entering the time of the permit and issuing a new permit.

And the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced, earlier, the availability of Umrah permits for the current month of Ramadan, through the “Nusk” application, for citizens and residents inside Saudi Arabia and for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.

Islam Saudi Arabia Umrah
See also  Guizhou police say the woman kneeling begging for food was posing for a full video to expose the lie | Epidemic prevention and control | Food shortage and starvation | Guiyang City

You may also like

Carlos Mario Parra presented his new musical formula

Tuchel knows about FC Bayern’s “DNA”: “It’s about...

James excluded from the England squad due to...

which one is better as a pet?

The 13th Provincial CPPCC held the fifth chairman...

Economy: agreement in the dispute over the combustion...

Ishaq Ahmed Fadlallah writes: Falafel and Fouloul

Arrest warrants against 5 other FARC dissidents are...

Buy Stellar – these possibilities exist

‘Salim Nam 2’ Yoon Nam-ki ♥ Lee Da-eun,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy