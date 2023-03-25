Hespress – dpa

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah stressed that every person has the right to perform Umrah in the blessed month of Ramadan only once, and it is not allowed to repeat it, in order to give everyone an opportunity.

The ministry said in a statement, today, Saturday, that being satisfied with performing one Umrah in Ramadan “contributes greatly to giving others the opportunity to perform their rituals with peace and ease.”

The Ministry confirmed that issuing the permit from the “Nisk” application is necessary to perform the Umrah, with the obligation to adhere to the specified time, noting that there is no feature to amend the Umrah dates, but the appointment can be canceled through the “Nisk” application before entering the time of the permit and issuing a new permit.

And the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah had announced, earlier, the availability of Umrah permits for the current month of Ramadan, through the “Nusk” application, for citizens and residents inside Saudi Arabia and for pilgrims coming from outside the Kingdom.