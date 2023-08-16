Saudi Arabia: Samsondin Ouro scorer for his first

The young Togolese international Ouro Samsondin was strong this evening in D2 Saudi Arabia. He scored in his first game in the league.

Traveling to Al Qedisiya on behalf of the first day of the Saudi D2, Al Adalah club was beaten 2 goals to 1. Led very early in the game, the Togolese club Samsondin Ouro reacted through of his Togolese international environment. The former player of Ns Mura equalized in the 38th minute with a shot from 25 meters which will find a place in the side net of the opposing goalkeeper. Behind, Samsondin Ouro delivered a very solid match but his team finally lost 1 goal against 2.

Arrived in D2 Saudi Arabia a few weeks ago, the Togolese international Samsondin Ouro is already making his mark. With the entry defeat, Al Adalah club has the obligation to do better the next day.

