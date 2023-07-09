Saudi Arabia’s War on Dangerous Captagon Continues: Report

From Syria to Iraq, from Lebanon and Jordan to the Gulf states, the Arab world is under attack.

The name of the enemy is Captagon. is a chemical drug developed in Germany in the 1960s to treat conditions such as ADHD.

Captagon was banned worldwide in the 1980s due to adverse effects.

It is now being developed in laboratories in Syria and Lebanon. It is widely trafficked in the Middle East.

This drug is affecting people and families in this region.

According to an Arab News investigation, the Assad regime in Syria and the Iran-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon are the main sources of a powerful and toxic bullet that is destroying lives across the region.

This has been revealed in a study called ‘The Kingdom vs Captagon’. The research and studies unit of the Saudi newspaper Arab News conducted the research, which collected interviews and information from Beirut, Jeddah, Makkah and Syrian Kurdistan.

The Captagon’s two unique half-crescent markings have given it the name Abu Halalin in the Arab world.

It can be produced cheaply from readily available ingredients. It does not require any special equipment.

Waleed is an under-treated addict. He said that he was far away from Allah in the beginning.

‘I used to isolate myself in a small room. Then my mood started to deteriorate. I was very aggressive and insensitive with my family and I was strict with my children.

‘I was behaving like this not only with my family but also with society, never feeling comfortable around people. I sometimes felt ashamed and wanted to kill myself.’

People under the influence of this drug are involved in crimes. Police in the eastern province of Saudi Arabia say that a man under the influence of drugs attacked his relatives in the city of Safwa.

They locked the husband and wife and two young children in a room and burnt them to death.

Users

Despite the dangers, Captagon has become the drug of choice among the young generation in the region. It’s being used by young students to long-haul truck drivers.

Few of the people who are using it care or know how dangerous a drug it can be.

Caroline Rose of the New Lines Institute says she has seen evidence that shipments of Captagon reach Saudi Arabia and several other countries.

“Most of them are arriving in Saudi Arabia, which gives us an indication of the growing demand.” Unfortunately, and it is my opinion, Captagon is a social taboo that has not been heavily researched into addiction.

‘Therefore there is no public awareness or information available on how it is being used and what kind of people it is reaching.’

Of greatest concern is that Captagon suppresses the sensation of pain and fear in users. It gives him a sense of inferiority complex.

Compiling official figures, AFP says that the global trade of Captagon will be $10 billion in 2021 (AFP).

Because of these features, ISIS and other extremist organizations are using it.

A Kurdish special forces soldier, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the bullets were consumed by ISIS fighters before a brutal attack during the 2014 siege of Kabani in northern Syria.

“Even before the suicide attacks, he was under the influence of Captagon. It used to give them strength and after the attacks we found Captagon bags full of bloodstains.’

War on the Borders

Every year, millions of these dangerous pills are smuggled to Middle Eastern countries including Saudi Arabia.

Arab News correspondent Nadia Al-Faour says that Captagon’s presence, widespread and misuse in Syria has continued since the start of the war there in 2011. Every group there was charged with taking it.

‘When I went to speak to Arab News with a Special Forces soldier operating against ISIS in Erbil, Kurdistan, he was sensational.

‘ISIS relied on these bullets for war and horrific acts like suicide attacks, rape and murder of innocent civilians.

‘Not only that, but she would force-feed her victims captagon so they could endure long sessions of torture and rape.’

Several countries, including Italy, Lebanon, Turkey, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan, seized millions of bullets. However, Saudi Arabia is the number one target for these smugglers.

More than 600 million Captagon tablets were seized at Saudi Arabian borders and dry ports in the last six years. Of these, 19 crore tablets were seized in 2020 and 2021.

Saudi authorities seize more than 19 million tablets of Captagon in 2021 (AFP)

Mohammed Al-Najidi, spokesman for the Saudi Anti-Narcotics Directorate, says that organized crime networks used multiple means and methods to target Saudi Arabia with drugs, but “Thank God, anti-narcotics officials and various departments of the Ministry of Interior Succeeded in thwarting such efforts.

‘Thank God that such drugs have been stopped from entering any port.

‘I to fight this wound of trafficking [سرکاری عہدے داروں کے درمیان] I also highlight the cooperation. We have high-level liaison with Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority and other departments of the Ministry of Interior and security agencies to prevent large-scale drug trafficking.

“We have productive, successful and great relationships with agencies in friendly countries to prevent such efforts.”

Mohamed Al-Najidi says that the projects of criminal networks that have specialized in drug production, trafficking, recovery and distribution [ناکام بنا دیا گیا]. We were able to arrest all these elements at home and abroad.

They keep using new methods for smuggling and they seem untraceable, but thank God we are always vigilant. For example, smuggling attempts have been made through shipments of pomegranates, apples, grapes, spices and fruits, construction materials, wood, iron, vehicles and tires.

The largest seizure to date was in August 2022 of 4.5 million Captagon pills valued at $1 billion. This amount was received from the shipment of flour in Riyadh.

Powerful gangs are involved in this smuggling. Correspondent Arab News Nadia Al-Faour says that many men have to do drug business because of economic difficulties.

‘They have no other way to support themselves or their families. Hezbollah is known to be the major group in the country that helps manufacture and smuggle these bullets into Lebanon and Syria, but it is not limited to Hezbollah alone.

“Every sector is involved in this in one way or another. Independent smugglers and manufacturers are involved but not on such a large scale as those with political backing.’

Narco State

Since the start of the civil war in Syria and sanctions imposed on the regime of Bashar al-Assad, most of Captagon’s production has been carried out in factories linked to the government.

In December 2022, the US Congress passed the CAPTAGON Act, which required the government to dismantle a drug manufacturing network linked to Bashar al-Assad.

According to the New Lines Institute in Washington, Syria earned more than five billion dollars in 2021 from the Captagon trade.

In May 2023, Syria was reinstated as a full member of the Arab League.

The decision ended an 11-year suspension. The Arab foreign minister’s decision began to have immediate results when Syria announced a crackdown on Captagon smuggling on its borders with Iraq and Jordan.

Two weeks later, the head of the Captagon trade in Syria, Marai al-Rummatsan, was killed in an airstrike on his home in southern Syria.

Tariq Ali Ahmed, head of the Research and Studies Unit, said, ‘Captagon is widely known throughout the region, the outside world is still only concerned with its stigma and the constant threats to children and families.

‘As journalists, it is our duty to create awareness and expose the truth behind what is happening.’

Mohammed Al Salmi, regional manager of Arab News in Saudi Arabia, said: ‘The country is facing drug trafficking operations and targeting its youth is nothing new.

“This war started a long time ago and the Saudi government is fighting hard and using all its capabilities to protect its citizens.

“The continued seizure of large quantities of Captagon is not only proof that the country is being targeted, but also a testament to the immense efforts of the competent authorities, who are constantly tracking down and apprehending traffickers and dealers.” have been.’

The fight against this drug is also being fought in hospitals like Kafi Center Riyadh. It is centers like these where patients find hope and where the battle against Captagon will be won.

Note: This full documentary can be seen on Arab News.

