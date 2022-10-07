First of all a bit of history. On February 14, 1945, the President of the United States Franklin Delano Roosevelt returned from the conference in Yalta, in the Crimea, where he had met Stalin and Churchill to design the post-war world. That day the ship on which he was traveling, the Quincy, received an unusual visit, that of King Ibn Saud, founder of the dynasty still in power in Saudi Arabia. That meeting produced the “Quincy Pact,” an exchange between Saudi oil and US protection and one of the founding pillars of the second half of the twentieth century, the era of black gold.

The Quincy Pact is essential to understand what is happening today, with the slap that Saudi leaders have inflicted on Joe Biden, the current president of the United States, for which Washington does not hide its irritation and prepares countermeasures.

Saudi Arabia, a historic ally of the United States, has chosen to place ties with Russia in the cartel of oil exporting countries, OPEC +, before Washington’s requests. On 5 October, the OPEC + countries decided to reduce oil production quotas to keep the price of crude oil high, around one hundred dollars, in the middle of the Ukrainian war and in a context marked by rising energy prices .

Different scores

In this story we find two crucial aspects. First of all, the oil dimension: since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, oil-producing countries have achieved record gains thanks to rising prices. These countries do not want to reduce their revenues at a time when global oil demand is falling due to the slowdown in production, especially in China. Reducing production quotas raises the price of oil. This is what happened on 6 October.

Three months ago, Joe Biden went to Saudi Arabia to ask Saudi leaders to increase production in order to bring the price down during the war in Ukraine. The Gulf producers, linked to Russia within OPEC +, have instead chosen to favor their interests and those of Russia, an opponent of the United States in the Ukrainian conflict.