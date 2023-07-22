Saueaugu summer performance: pictures are falling from the sky

Processed with VSCO with fa1 preset

Mirjam (Grete Jürgenson), Erik (Sander Roosimägi) and Vahur (Andres Mähar). Photo: Rebeca Parbus

Saueaugu Theater Farm’s summer play “The Eagle’s Way Under the Sky” talks about the longing that one person’s loss leaves in others.

Priit Põldma’s “The Eagle’s Way Under the Sky”, recently awarded the Ela and Sära scholarship, puts an end to the literary trilogy played in Saueaugu – 2018 “Ilmavõras” based on Uku Masingu and Jaan Kaplinski, 2021 “The Lost Home” based on Ernst Enno’s and now “The Eagle’s Way under the Sky”, which was originally pushed by Nikolai Baturin, of whom in the end only letters remained, the letters of the father, which the mother reads aloud to the children. Põldma is the author of all the texts, he directed “The Lost Home” together with Margus Kasterpalu, now all alone.

Põldma has dealt with longing in two previous pieces, but it has been more specific, more defined, about the life or creativity of one or another creator, this year’s is a summary of three, a generalization.

