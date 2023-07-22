Home » Saueaugu summer performance: pictures are falling from the sky
News

Saueaugu summer performance: pictures are falling from the sky

by admin
Saueaugu summer performance: pictures are falling from the sky

Processed with VSCO with fa1 preset

Mirjam (Grete Jürgenson), Erik (Sander Roosimägi) and Vahur (Andres Mähar). Photo: Rebeca Parbus

Saueaugu Theater Farm’s summer play “The Eagle’s Way Under the Sky” talks about the longing that one person’s loss leaves in others.

Priit Põldma’s “The Eagle’s Way Under the Sky”, recently awarded the Ela and Sära scholarship, puts an end to the literary trilogy played in Saueaugu – 2018 “Ilmavõras” based on Uku Masingu and Jaan Kaplinski, 2021 “The Lost Home” based on Ernst Enno’s and now “The Eagle’s Way under the Sky”, which was originally pushed by Nikolai Baturin, of whom in the end only letters remained, the letters of the father, which the mother reads aloud to the children. Põldma is the author of all the texts, he directed “The Lost Home” together with Margus Kasterpalu, now all alone.

Põldma has dealt with longing in two previous pieces, but it has been more specific, more defined, about the life or creativity of one or another creator, this year’s is a summary of three, a generalization.

To read the article, order a day ticket, digital package or log in in!

See also  Journalist Matteo Incerti died: he helped an American soldier to find the Zumellese children helped during the war

You may also like

Letters of compensation were delivered to 336 victims...

Janus, the star with “two faces”. The discovery...

Lai Ching-te, Taiwan’s Vice President, Plans Low-Key Stopover...

They raid the home of a subject who...

Government programs of the candidates will be important...

Gunshots against a car in the center of...

At least 4 vehicles were damaged when several...

Nebraska Woman Sentenced for Burning and Burying Aborted...

Yan and Guajira are the finalists of The...

Zhuzhou’s Grassroots Employment Services: Building a Micro-Platform for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy