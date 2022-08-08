Home News Sauris towards normality: after two months on 11 August the road reopens
News

Sauris towards normality: after two months on 11 August the road reopens

by admin
Sauris towards normality: after two months on 11 August the road reopens

After eighty days, Thursday 11 August, the Lumiei road, the main access road to Sauris, should reopen. This will end the inconvenience for the mountain resort, which has had to deal with a significant reduction in tourist presences, especially those related to hit and run. The mayor Ermes Petris, the owner of the Wolff ham factory Stefano Petris and the president of Federalberghi Fvg Paola Schneider talk about it. (Interviews and videos by Christian Seu)

04:19

See also  China-US Relations: During Sherman's visit to China, Beijing imposed sanctions on several people including the former US Secretary of Commerce-BBC News

You may also like

In Rimini the hotel has already been paid...

China Eastern Airlines passenger and cargo charter planes...

He falls from the ladder by cutting the...

Calenda effect: thus the gap in favor of...

Osteria dai Mazzeri, the brothers who “studied” with...

Soverato, lightning strikes the beach: four injured, one...

Shanghai’s highest temperature exceeded 50 ℃?Officials are busy...

Car check-up, light meals and informed travel: the...

Ampezzo holiday for Ilary Blasi

World record superenalotto: over 250 million euros up...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy