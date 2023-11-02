SAV does not rule out merger

This year’s general meeting of the Saxon Pharmacists’ Association (SAV) was a special day. Not only because the SAV chairman, Thomas Dittrich, celebrated his 60th birthday this Wednesday, but also because the regional association informed its members about structural reforms relevant to the future. The SAV wants to work together with the pharmacists’ associations in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. The first step is to cooperate more closely. According to the board, this could also end in a merger, i.e. in a Central German pharmacists’ association.

