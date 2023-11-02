Home » SAV does not rule out merger
News

SAV does not rule out merger

by admin
SAV does not rule out merger

This year’s general meeting of the Saxon Pharmacists’ Association (SAV) was a special day. Not only because the SAV chairman, Thomas Dittrich, celebrated his 60th birthday this Wednesday, but also because the regional association informed its members about structural reforms relevant to the future. The SAV wants to work together with the pharmacists’ associations in Saxony-Anhalt and Thuringia. The first step is to cooperate more closely. According to the board, this could also end in a merger, i.e. in a Central German pharmacists’ association.

See also  Worker in a furniture factory dies crushed by a machine

You may also like

MUNICIPAL COUNCILORS TO THE BEATS!!! « cde news

Second Round of Stimulus Checks Announced for Alaskans:...

Petro responds to criticism for healthy taxes

Over 6.5 Million People Participate in Beijing Puhui...

Basketball, Champions League: Baskets Bonn lose to Holon...

Agreement for scheduled surgeries at the Military Hospital...

Donald Trump Jr. Testifies in Civil Fraud Trial...

Valledupar achieved the largest annual reduction in the...

2023 New Land-Sea Corridor Economic Development Forum and...

Serious accident in Backnang: 89-year-old rams pizza delivery...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy