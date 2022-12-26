Listen to the audio version of the article

The soccer saver collects the first go-ahead from Parliament and the cash race is triggered for the major Serie A clubs as well as for all sports clubs and federations. When time has now expired (on 22 December last) the government grants the world of sport a seven-day overtime, which for companies is worth something like 889 million in withholding taxes and VAT to be paid in 60 comfortable installments.

After days of back and forth during the process of the maneuver in the Chamber and of the Aid quater decree in the Senate, the amnesty created to measure for the entire world of sport and included in the course of the examination of the maneuver in the Budget Committee in fact provides that the payment of the maxi tax debt, postponed for over a year, is possible only if the companies concerned pay the first three installments by 29 December, increasing the amount with the payment of 3% on the total debt due.

But to go to the cash register, the world of sport is waiting for instructions and codes to settle the bill. An official note is ready from via XX Settembre with which the tax code “1668” will be issued for the installment payment of the 3% increase of the total sums due, together with the first installment, to be used in F24. This must be accompanied by the reference year “2022”. For withholdings and taxes due, on the other hand, reference will be made to the ordinary tax codes already available.

Technically for the financial administration, the payment by 29 December is a remission in terms, a reopening of the de facto terms to be able to pay the taxes suspended from 2020, from last year’s Budget law and from the subsequent Aid decrees of the Draghi government on 22 December 2022. These are withholding taxes, including those relating to regional and municipal surcharges, and value added tax.

Once the first installment has been paid with the payment of 3% of the total debt, the club or the sports federation will be able to settle the debt with the tax authorities in 60 monthly installments starting from 31 January 2023. Failure to pay an installment and therefore the sums due, in whole or in part, according to the rules established by the Budget law, the taxpayer loses the benefit of the installment payment and the ordinary rules will be applied both in terms of sanctions and in terms of collection.