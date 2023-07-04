Home » Save Germany from the downward spiral
News

Save Germany from the downward spiral

by admin
Save Germany from the downward spiral

But all is not lost yet. Reinforcing Germany as a location for innovation could succeed, says Matthias Meergans, Managing Director Research & Development at the vfa. Namely, when »research can be carried out at a competitive pace again, companies and universities have better access to pseudonymised medical care data and the ecosystem for the translation of basic research into treatment options for patients is strengthened.« Binding model contracts alone as the basis for negotiations between pharmaceutical companies and clinics could achieve a lot, as a look at France shows, where this has been successful.

See also  How to Spend It al Salone del mobile

You may also like

Ukraine update: Russia deploys 180,000 troops on major...

Fan asks Messi for a photo, but goes...

Robert De Niro’s grandson dies

“Cattle Tinder”: How cows find perfect partners

Parties without candidates and candidates without parties –...

Minister of Civil Affairs Calls for In-Depth Study...

Quiet day for Egan Bernal in the Tour...

National team: Kevin-Prince Boateng still sees a lot...

the blog of the United Nations Resident Coordinator

Powerball Jackpot Reaches Staggering $522 Million: July 3...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy