In Italy, the economic poverty of families has a strong impact on the educational paths of children and adolescents. Expenditure on education for Italian families is very low on average and has been decreasing in recent years, especially in the poorest quintiles of the population and in the southern regions.

This means that low-income families living in the South spend only around 5 euros a month on their children’s education, while the richest families in the same area spend an average of 33 euros a month.

Inequalities in education spending widen even more in the northern regions, where poor families allocate only 0.6% of their spending to education, compared to 2.2% of wealthier families.

The growth of educational inequalities is linked to the increase in the prices of some goods and services in the last two years, especially for food and energy products. This has led to a reduction in the share of expenditure destined for the education of families with less spending capacity, both in the South and in the North of the country.

Save the Children has promoted the “DOTi – Rights and Opportunities for All” project, thanks to the support of the Italian Buddhist Institute, which aims to provide a personalized “educational gift” to two thousand minors living in situations of serious social disadvantage. economic from 2020 to 2023.

The educational dowry provides goods or services to minors in certified conditions of socio-economic fragility and vulnerability, attested by social services and the school. Each dowry is assigned following an educational agreement signed by the minor and the family.

The analysis of the gifts disbursed in the last year shows how families face serious difficulties in ensuring their children the educational, training and/or simply socialization opportunities that are essential for their development. Of the total gifts provided, 38.6% were aimed at ensuring children and adolescents the right to study, 6.5% for professional training courses and the rest for extracurricular activities.

Educational skills not only contribute to tackling educational and material poverty, but also provide students with the tools necessary to develop their talents and feel like others, promoting confidence in themselves and in their abilities.