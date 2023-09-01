SAVE THE DATE: remote training courses for public employees on the Cloud

The transition to the Cloud requires a real transformation that passes from technology to people, processes and organizational culture. Accompanying civil servants on the journey through dissemination of knowledge and training is a critical factor for the success of this transformation.

In this regard AgID, as part of the activities of the PON Governance 2014-2020 project “Rationalization of ICT infrastructures and migration to the Cloud” organized in collaboration with the Politecnico di Milano a free training program that can be used remotely, both in live streaming and on-demand, to learn more about:

– the technological tools, solutions and advantages made available by the Cloud in the context of the digital transformation of the PA;

– the adoption and new methods of operational management of IT resources connected to the development of the cloud in the public sphere;

– the opportunities for innovation and the impact of the cloud on the information systems of the PA.

The program will consist of 5 training courses designed for different public figures:

A. Introduction to cloud computing;

B. The cloud deployment context;

C. Strategies for an effective use of the cloud in the public sector;

D. The operational management of the cloud in the public sector;

E. Driving cloud-enabled change.

Each training course is made up of 3 one-hour modules each, for a total of up to 3 hours of training.

This choice is preparatory to having paths:

– short and, consequently, easy to use for public employees;

– focused on specific key areas for cloud-enabled transformation and on specific professional profiles.

The various training programs will start in September.

All information about enrollment and the contents of the training courses will be published on the institutional portals and on the social pages of AgID and the Politecnico di Milano.

