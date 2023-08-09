SAVE THE DATE: remote training courses for public employees on the Cloud

AgID and Politecnico di Milano, as part of the activities of the PON Governance 2014-2020 project “Rationalization of ICT infrastructures and migration to the Cloud”, will launch the training program for public employees from September 2023

The path provides 15 webinars, available in live streaming or on-demandin which the experts of the Politecnico di Milano they will explore the technological tools, solutions and advantages made available by the Cloud in the context of the digital transformation of the Public Administration, the adoptions and new operational management methods of IT resources, the opportunities for innovation and the impacts on the information system.

The transition to the Cloud requires a real transformation that passes from technology to people, processes and organizational culture. Accompanying civil servants on the journey through dissemination of knowledge and training is a critical factor for the success of this transformation.

All information about enrollment and the contents of the training courses will be published on the institutional portals and on the social pages of AgID and the Politecnico di Milano.

