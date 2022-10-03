CDT file card title:[Save this photo]Who would have thought to talk about the weather and select a comment?

The copyright of this work belongs to the original author. The China Digital Age archives only the originals to combat China 's online censorship.

On October 3, the top half of the famous “Stone Old Man Sea Eclipse Pillar” in Qingdao, Shandong Province suddenly collapsed. Many netizens felt sorry for the damage to the 17-meter-high sea eclipse pillar that has stood for 6,000 years. According to the on-site investigation by experts, it is believed that due to perennial weathering and seawater erosion, coupled with the influence of recent weather, the Shilao sea erosion column naturally collapsed. The official said that the “Old Stone Man” will be urgently repaired in the future.

Stone Old Man is located in Shi Lao National Tourist Resort, Qingdao, in the golden area of ​​the sea to the west of Shi Lao Village. There is a 17-meter-high stone pillar 100 meters away from the shore. It is a popular spot for many tourists to take pictures and punch cards in Qingdao.

However, some netizens have begun to over-interpret and maliciously ridicule this natural geological phenomenon: for example, some people call it “auspicious omen”, because it represents “the end of the retired old people’s intervention in politics”, which means that there is no obstacle to the transfer of power. The beginning of a “new era”. Of course, some people call it “the omen of great evil”. A stone that is longer than the history of Chinese civilization cannot escape the laws of nature. Why should human beings with limited lives insist on retrograde?

Perhaps worried about the appearance of such political comments, the well-known popular science author @中国METEOLOGY directly opened the “Comment Selection” when publishing the news, and some real-time comments could not be displayed. Some netizens are surprised that the weather information comment area will also open the operation of limiting comments.





The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times: