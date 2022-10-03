Home News [Save this photo]Who would have thought to talk about the weather and select a comment? – China Digital Times
On October 3, the top half of the famous “Stone Old Man Sea Eclipse Pillar” in Qingdao, Shandong Province suddenly collapsed. Many netizens felt sorry for the damage to the 17-meter-high sea eclipse pillar that has stood for 6,000 years. According to the on-site investigation by experts, it is believed that due to perennial weathering and seawater erosion, coupled with the influence of recent weather, the Shilao sea erosion column naturally collapsed. The official said that the “Old Stone Man” will be urgently repaired in the future.

Stone Old Man is located in Shi Lao National Tourist Resort, Qingdao, in the golden area of ​​the sea to the west of Shi Lao Village. There is a 17-meter-high stone pillar 100 meters away from the shore. It is a popular spot for many tourists to take pictures and punch cards in Qingdao.

However, some netizens have begun to over-interpret and maliciously ridicule this natural geological phenomenon: for example, some people call it “auspicious omen”, because it represents “the end of the retired old people’s intervention in politics”, which means that there is no obstacle to the transfer of power. The beginning of a “new era”. Of course, some people call it “the omen of great evil”. A stone that is longer than the history of Chinese civilization cannot escape the laws of nature. Why should human beings with limited lives insist on retrograde?

Perhaps worried about the appearance of such political comments, the well-known popular science author @中国METEOLOGY directly opened the “Comment Selection” when publishing the news, and some real-time comments could not be displayed. Some netizens are surprised that the weather information comment area will also open the operation of limiting comments.

The following are excerpts from the comments of netizens by the editor of China Digital Times:

Zhu Ermaomao: Who would have thought to talk about the weather and have to select a comment?

Cave ****: Hehehehe, I also hope that some people will die like this!

xuwuzhu: Old Man Shi: The place where the idiot can’t stay is moistened.

mu37066768: Retirees want to get involved in politics, this is the end.

wang_xh: It must be auspicious. The old soared, and the new king said.

StoryOfMovies: Early this morning, a classmate in Qingdao sent me this news. It was from the Peninsula Metropolis Daily. When I opened it, the original news had been deleted. It must not conform to the general policy of “auspicious omen”.

wewillwinQ: The next scene is a havoc in the Heavenly Palace.

Hankineser: Mordao Stoneman has one eye.

Mingxixiaoyu: The old stone man was struck by lightning.

