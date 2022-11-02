Home News Saved at one in the morning on the Three Peaks
Saved at one in the morning on the Three Peaks

Saved at one in the morning on the Three Peaks

Milanese couple recovered during the night on the Tre Cime. The intervention of the Mountain Rescue on the Grande ended at one o’clock. The alarm went off just before 7pm on Monday, when it was already dark. Having left with two other slower friends, who had then given up on the climb and turned back, a 23-year-old and his youngest companion continued their ascent along the normal Cima Grande, reaching the summit at 3 pm. During the descent, by now late , darkness has arrived and the two boys, despite having a light with them, have asked for help so as not to risk finding themselves in dangerous situations. Having understood where they were, at about 2,600 meters above sea level, six rescuers left and attacked the normal. Once they reached them – fortunately the temperature was mild – they took them back to the valley, to then return to the Auronzo Refuge, where they had the car. The intervention closed at one o’clock.

