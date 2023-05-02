Saved church poised on the landslide, today a celebration in Cadore – Veneto

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – VALLE DI CADORE, 01 MAY – The ancient church of San Martino in Valle di Cadore (Belluno), which for some time was in danger of being swallowed up by a landslide, on the edge of which it was poised, was saved thanks to a consolidation intervention. Today the ceremony with which it was returned to the Cadore community, after a structural operation costing one million and 100 thousand euros, supported by the Veneto Region through funds for compensation for the damage caused by the Vaia storm. The religious building had been closed for two years, given the risk of collapse. The rescue operation consisted in the construction of some terraces on the rock which consolidated the foundations of the church. A complex work, the project of which will probably be published, representing a unique example in the field of interventions in extreme situations.



The bishop, Renato Marangoni, the president of the Region, Luca Zaia, the mayor of Valle di Cadore, Marianna Hofer, and the regional councilor Gianpaolo Bottacin took part in the reopening ceremony for the cult of San Martino.



An intervention prodronic to the wider works that will affect the section of the Alemagna state road 51 in view of the Milan-Cortina 2026 Olympics, which has a difficult bottleneck right in Valle di Cadore.



“We are talking about a 1200 church that seemed destined to collapse, ending up 200 meters below, in the Boite valley – said Zaia – We intervened with a share of the Vaia funds, that billion euros that I negotiated at national level and which has made it possible to give life to almost 2,000 building sites”.



