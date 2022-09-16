The jobless hero. Rewarded, thanked, hugged. A gratitude that will be eternal at least for Nor and his family. But saving a girl doesn’t make a curriculum, at least if you have to find a job. Lorenzo Tassoni will be without a job from October. “I hope to find him, I have sent dozens of CVs, but no one has answered me yet,” said the 24-year-old from San Zeno.

Graduated in Entertainment Sciences and Multimedia Production at the University of Padua, until October he is the attendant at the Anish Kapoor exhibition at Palazzo Manfrin in Venice, but when the exhibition is closed, the contract with the temporary agency will also terminate. The result: «I will be forced to apply for citizenship income. Obviously I would prefer to have a work contract … »says Lorenzo. The twenty-eight year old from San Zeno, as he mocked in June in front of those who called him a hero for having caught the three-year-old girl flying off the terrace of the house, even today he parades in front of a possible sense of revenge for not have a job. “It’s not like I have to be guaranteed employment for that,” he says.

Thank you hero: the Treviso grandstand rewards the boy who saved the little girl who fell from the balcony June 28, 2022



Indeed, his thoughts go out to all the young people who, like him, are precarious or are looking for a job. “Unfortunately, that’s the way it goes for thousands of kids, who also have a degree like me,” he adds.

Paradoxical that only one call arrived after the media cancan – complete with institutional awards – triggered by the rescue of little Nor: that of Soliti Ignoti, the early evening quiz conducted to Amadeus on Rai Uno. Lorenzo Tassoni was invited to broadcast just to be one of the usual unknowns. In short, the TV asked for an appearance, the world of work at the moment has not yet knocked on his door. “What would I like to do? I am looking at 360 degrees, but within my competences: art, music and culture. I realize that it is not easy to find work as an engineer, but I will insist, ”he concludes.