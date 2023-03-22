The city administration in Freital has started a project to save electricity in public spaces. As First Mayor Peter Fitzenreiter (non-party) told MDR SACHSEN, the city administration saved 40,000 kilowatt hours of electricity in the last quarter of 2022 with the help of a number of measures. For example, street lights were dimmed. According to Fitzenreiter, there is also potential for savings in schools and day-care centers. The city of Freital started the project to save electricity in autumn 2022.
Furthermore, the city administration has made improvements to its ventilation and heating systems, installed additional timers or readjusted motion detectors on public buildings, Fitzenreiter named other measures to save electricity. However, it has always been important to the city that there are “no noticeable cuts” for citizens and users.