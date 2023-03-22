The city administration in Freital has started a project to save electricity in public spaces. As First Mayor Peter Fitzenreiter (non-party) told MDR SACHSEN, the city administration saved 40,000 kilowatt hours of electricity in the last quarter of 2022 with the help of a number of measures. For example, street lights were dimmed. According to Fitzenreiter, there is also potential for savings in schools and day-care centers. The city of Freital started the project to save electricity in autumn 2022.