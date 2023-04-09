Status: 04/09/2023 05:00 a.m Sheep farms and animal protection don’t usually work together, but this is different in the vicinity of Mölln. Farms give weak, sick or injured lambs to animal welfare – voluntarily.

von Elin Halvorsen

Loud mowing begins when Frederike Hecker enters the blue trailer. This has been converted into a stable and laid out with lots of hay. The warm red light of the heat lamp shines on it. The three little lambs Grey, Felix and Smilla greet Frederike excitedly and hop around her. When she sits down on a hay bale, they run over and start sucking her fingers excitedly. Lamb Gray was rejected by his mother and therefore began to nibble the straw from hunger. As a result, Gray caught E. coli and had trouble breathing. After Frederike Hecker picked him up from the shepherd, she patiently sat down with the little lamb and gave him saline to inhale. “A couple of times we thought he wouldn’t make it, but he always pulled himself together,” she says. Today Gray is four weeks old.

Wool and meat are mass products – and too cheap

Normally unfit lambs are disposed of directly on the farms. Because most sheep farms cannot afford to raise sick or injured lambs, says Frederike Hecker. She doesn’t blame the farms, because she knows that it’s simply not profitable for them: “Bottled milk would almost be more expensive than what the sheep is later worth,” she says. You shouldn’t imagine that it’s only in exceptional cases that a little lamb doesn’t make it. Sheep meat and wool have become mass products. The problem is that the prices on the market are much too low. All of the lambs that were born between January and April and that made it to Frederike Hecker will no longer be there. During mediation, she has it contractually stipulated that the animals may not be used for breeding and, of course, will not be slaughtered.

Special cooperation helps everyone

The cooperation between animal protection and sheep farms near Mölln is a special feature. Normally, the farms do not allow animal rights activists access to the farm. The shepherds are too afraid that photos or videos could be taken and used against them. But here in the district of the Duchy of Lauenburg, there is a sense of togetherness, the Hecker family is known – among other things for rescuing Romanian street dogs.

More than 60 animals in two years

“One day a shepherd stood in front of the door and asked if we wanted lambs too,” says Friederike Hecker, routinely pouring the milk powder into the bottle. The lamb wags its tail excitedly while drinking. The bottle is sucked empty within 30 seconds. They are fed every two hours for the first twelve to 24 hours, including at night. Fortunately, that changes quickly, so that they then get about six meals a day. “In the beginning we didn’t know anything about rearing lambs, but then we started researching and got help,” reports Hecker. They now have a good network of foster homes, veterinary care and a transport service. They are supported, also financially, by the association “Stark fürtiere” based in Lower Saxony. In this way, one lamb became more than 60 of the animals within two years.

A second chance

Sometimes it’s hard for her to say goodbye, says Frederike Hecker, cuddling Lammchen Gray on the neck. Nevertheless, they are always looking for new foster homes, because after two weeks the little ones are usually fit enough again, like Felix and Smilla. “The two are moving out tomorrow, they need more exercise and want to jump now,” she says. A grazing area of ​​1,000 square meters must be planned for each sheep, but the herd animals are not placed individually. There should be at least three, preferably four. The Hecker family has a herd of 17 animals themselves. When the animal rights activist climbs over the electricity fence onto the green meadow, the sheep immediately come running to her. A few animals are from last year, were bottle-raised by her as lambs and are particularly trusting. A stable for the lambs to protect them from foxes and wolves at night is also important, she says. In addition, of course, there is the constant need for fresh hay.

“I would like sheep to be seen more as living beings and not just as livestock,” says Hecker, scratching Knirps’s wool. She hopes that more sheep farms will dare to work with animal welfare in the future. Because that way there are only winners.

