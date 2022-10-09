Home News Savona, student rejected and compensated: the Court of Auditors could retaliate against the mathematics teacher
News

Savona, student rejected and compensated: the Court of Auditors could retaliate against the mathematics teacher

by admin
Savona, student rejected and compensated: the Court of Auditors could retaliate against the mathematics teacher

The case of the former student of the scientific high school of Savona to whom the TAR, eleven years later, recognized damages for the “unjust and hateful” rejection, could soon have an important aftermath also as regards the responsibilities of teachers.
The Court of Auditors could soon initiate proceedings for tax damage against the mathematics teacher, now retired, around which the whole affair revolves.
I

See also  㶫Сһȶջ_֯__й

You may also like

Welcome to the 20 Great Longjiang Good “Feng”...

Summit in Arcore on the government, the knot...

Announcement on the portal website of the Baoji...

Energy, half of Europe does it by itself....

3 cases of asymptomatic infection of the new...

Neofascists, No Vax, conspiracy theorists and No Pass:...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal Notice Announcement Baoji...

Montesilvano, an 18-year-old severely disabled person lives attached...

Baoji Municipal People’s Government portal website focuses on...

Tragedy in A4, the six victims who left...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy