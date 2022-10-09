The case of the former student of the scientific high school of Savona to whom the TAR, eleven years later, recognized damages for the “unjust and hateful” rejection, could soon have an important aftermath also as regards the responsibilities of teachers.
The Court of Auditors could soon initiate proceedings for tax damage against the mathematics teacher, now retired, around which the whole affair revolves.
Savona, student rejected and compensated: the Court of Auditors could retaliate against the mathematics teacher
