Home News Savona, unjust and “hateful” rejection: the high school condemned to compensate the student who is now an architect
News

Savona, unjust and “hateful” rejection: the high school condemned to compensate the student who is now an architect

by admin
Savona, unjust and “hateful” rejection: the high school condemned to compensate the student who is now an architect

The rejection of 11 years ago was not only “stigmatizable for its hateful character due to the inequality of treatment” but caused the then young student and now architect an economic damage deriving from having slowed down her entry into the world of work.

But, in fact, after 11 years the judges of the TAR Liguria – who had already annulled the rejection finding multiple violations – today recognize the former high school student a compensation for the damage suffered – both material and moral – and condemn the Ministry of Education and the Lyceum Scientist Orazio Grassi of Savona jointly and severally to pay 10 thousand euros to Debora Chirone, the protagonist of this particular story.

“And

See also  Health, change at Asfo between Polimeni and Tonutti: round of directors, who arrives and who goes away

You may also like

Otuoke Front Banner, Inner Mongolia, announces the trajectory...

Let’s free the school from rhetoric – Christian...

Casier greets “Carlo dea Pasina”, a master of...

The director of the obstetrics and gynecology department...

All districts in Shanghai will carry out nucleic...

He leaves the house and does not return,...

Inner Mongolia Alxa Left Banner announces the main...

Scam on the doggie ordered on the internet

Chongqing reports 103 new local infections since October...

Piombino regasification plant is a rock for the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy