[서울=뉴시스] ‘Festival SUM 2023X Jeonju International Film Festival’ lineup poster. 23.03.23. (Photo = Provided by Your Summer) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Intern Reporter Moon Ye-bin = The music festival ‘Festival SUM 2023′ held at the ’24th Jeonju International Film Festival’ unveiled the lineup on the 23rd.

This year’s ‘Festival Some’ will be held on Children’s Day on May 5 at Chonbuk National University Samsung Cultural Center in collaboration with Jeonju International Film Festival under the concept of ‘an island of fantasy that swims with music’.

In the released lineup, 10cm (10cm) was named first. The band Nerd Connection, singer-songwriter Kim Sa-wol, band Silica Gel, and singer-songwriter Park So-eun and Lee Lu-ri will also perform.

Official tickets can be purchased through Melon Ticket, and detailed information can be found on the official SNS of ‘Festival Some’. The Jeonju International Film Festival will open on April 27 and close on May 6.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]