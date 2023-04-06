For the At the start of the new hiking season, the national park administration in Saxon Switzerland reminded of the strict ban on smoking and fire in the forest. That must also be respected at a low forest fire risk level, it said. In addition, smoke developments should be reported immediately in order to avoid forest fires.

Minister of Forestry honors 120 task forces

Günther honored a total of 120 people. “With the forest fire medal, we honor the performance of the many emergency services and helpers who have fought the severe forest fires in Saxony with great commitment.” Their use limited the damage to property and ensured that the habitats of protected animal and plant species remained intact.