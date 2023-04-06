Home News Saxon Switzerland: National Park Administration urges compliance with the smoking and fire ban
Saxon Switzerland: National Park Administration urges compliance with the smoking and fire ban

For the At the start of the new hiking season, the national park administration in Saxon Switzerland reminded of the strict ban on smoking and fire in the forest. That must also be respected at a low forest fire risk level, it said. In addition, smoke developments should be reported immediately in order to avoid forest fires.

Minister of Forestry honors 120 task forces

Günther honored a total of 120 people. “With the forest fire medal, we honor the performance of the many emergency services and helpers who have fought the severe forest fires in Saxony with great commitment.” Their use limited the damage to property and ensured that the habitats of protected animal and plant species remained intact.

The Forest Fire Medal 2022 was donated by the Saxon State Chancellery as a token of recognition for the achievements of the emergency services and volunteers in the forest fires in Saxony in the summer of 2022. According to the state government, more than 8,000 people have been nominated for the forest fire medal so far.

