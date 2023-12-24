Saxony-Anhalt: Flood warning for Ohre, Dumme and Unstrut

On Sunday night, the fire brigade in Hötensleben in the Börde had to pump out several cellars. There were also operations in the Harz: As a spokesman for the Harz MDR SAXONY-ANHALT rescue control center announced, emergency services were on site in Berßel, Wasserleben and Tanne on Sunday morning to pump out cellars, remove surface water and fill sandbags.

The rain also made itself felt in Halle on Sunday: There, the city closed paths near the river on the banks of the Saale on the Ziegelwiese side. As the city administration announced on Christmas Eve, the situation is being checked regularly, especially in Planena and Burgholz. It was said that the lighting in several streets would be switched off for safety reasons.

There is no relief in sight for the time being, said river department manager Günther: “You have to assume that another 10 or 20 centimeters will be added to the ear.” The reason is the precipitation forecast for the coming days.

Weather forecast for Saxony-Anhalt: Rain is easing slightly

The experts from the German Weather Service gave the all-clear on Christmas Eve: Instead of more rain, a little relaxation can be expected in Saxony-Anhalt on Christmas Eve, they said. It will still be overcast in Saxony-Anhalt on Christmas Day and it could rain at times. It could be stormy at up to 13 degrees. Hurricanes must still be expected on the Brocken. On Tuesday night it could rain, especially between Altmark and Börde, otherwise it will stay dry. Even during Boxing Day it only rains occasionally.

Areas and streets flooded

Flooding has been observed for days in the Elbeu, Wolmirstedt and Glindenberg area. Large areas of fields, but also smaller streets and gardens along the Ohre, are under water. According to the rescue control center in the Harz, Holtemme, Bode and Ilse have also overflowed their banks and alert level 2 applies. It also applies to the Unstrut near Wangen and the Helme near Bennungen in Mansfeld-Südharz.

The Elbe water level in Barby is expected to reach warning level on Christmas Day

According to the states’ joint flood portal, the Elbe water level reached alert level 1 near Schöna on the border with the Czech Republic on the night of December 23rd. The Barby gauge is forecast to reach alert level 1 by the evening of Christmas Day.

Alert level 1 applies at five other gauges: the Ilse and the Bode in the Harz, the Schwarzen Elster in the Wittenberg district, the Jeetze in the Altmarkkreis Salzwedel and the Ehle in the Jerichower Land.

