Home » Saxony Cup: FC Eilenburg made it to the round of 16
News

Saxony Cup: FC Eilenburg made it to the round of 16

by admin
Saxony Cup: FC Eilenburg made it to the round of 16

FC Eilenburg vs. Kesselsdorf goalkeeper Halm

Eilenburg set the tone from the start on the Kesselsdorf artificial turf pitch. In front of around 100 spectators, Dervis Erkan made it 1-0 for the favorites with the 15th goal (35th). Shortly afterwards, Philipp Sauer increased the score when he made it 2-0 after a strong save from Max Halm. Goalkeeper Halm became the home team’s best man with numerous brilliant saves.

But even he couldn’t prevent the goals conceded in the second half. Ibrahim Al-Dawoud (50th), Kevin Wadewitz (58th) and substitute Quentin Seidel (83rd) ensured a befitting 5-0 for FCE.

FCE trainer examiner: “Were effective”

Eilenburg’s coach Sascha Schecker said: “I’m very happy with the performance because we approached the task with concentration. We rotated and that meant we had to find our way around the processes. But we always had the calm, numerous shots on goal and then that too Effectiveness.”

See also  The spicy photos of the paisa model Sara Orrego

You may also like

The festival of music is approaching. Tune in...

New Provisions for Political Asylum Cases in the...

An injured woman and a dead man in...

Essen award winner talks about his favorite district

9. Dubravka saved us from a debacle

High-Speed Police Chase Ends in Tragic Deaths of...

Ideas for a Quibdó development plan

Islamic associations in Germany must finally protest against...

Hamas prevents the evacuation of civilians to southern...

Understanding the Minimum Requirements for Social Security Retirement...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy