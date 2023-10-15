Saxony Cup: FC Eilenburg made it to the round of 16

FC Eilenburg vs. Kesselsdorf goalkeeper Halm

Eilenburg set the tone from the start on the Kesselsdorf artificial turf pitch. In front of around 100 spectators, Dervis Erkan made it 1-0 for the favorites with the 15th goal (35th). Shortly afterwards, Philipp Sauer increased the score when he made it 2-0 after a strong save from Max Halm. Goalkeeper Halm became the home team’s best man with numerous brilliant saves.

But even he couldn’t prevent the goals conceded in the second half. Ibrahim Al-Dawoud (50th), Kevin Wadewitz (58th) and substitute Quentin Seidel (83rd) ensured a befitting 5-0 for FCE.

FCE trainer examiner: “Were effective”

Eilenburg’s coach Sascha Schecker said: “I’m very happy with the performance because we approached the task with concentration. We rotated and that meant we had to find our way around the processes. But we always had the calm, numerous shots on goal and then that too Effectiveness.”

