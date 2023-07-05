Saxony supports energy transition and climate protection with 243 million euros

A Funding program over 243 million euros announced Saxony’s Environment Minister Wolfram Günther (Bündnis 90/Die Grünen). The money will flow into climate protection and the energy transition in Saxony until 2028. Cities, clubs, universities, companies, associations or cooperatives should use it to finance renewable energies, rainwater retention, regionally generated “green electricity” and research projects. It is a “turbo for climate protection and the energy transition in Saxony,” says Günther.

Lignite regions should benefit

According to the Ministry of the Environment, the subsidy pot of almost a quarter of a billion euros is fed from state and EU funds, including one EU program for change in lignite and mining regions. The districts of Görlitz, Bautzen, North Saxony and Leipzig as well as the cities of Chemnitz and Leipzig could benefit from this and invest in a “sustainable energy supply”.

Craftsmen in rural areas continue to receive support

Further funding millions were also promised from other ministries on Tuesday. Economics Minister Martin Dulig (SPD) announced that the Economics Ministry was continuing its “Regional Growth” funding program on better terms, especially for rural companies. According to Dulig, 55 million euros are available by 2024. According to the information, another 100 million euros will flow from the EU funding fund for lignite regions, “Just Transition Fund”, by 2027. Up to 200,000 euros per company could be paid out.

This offers “craft businesses, especially in rural areas, an important incentive to make investments and thus strengthen their competitive position,” praised the President of the Dresden Chamber of Crafts, Jörg Dittrich, the cabinet decision. As Dittrich went on to say, the “quick and unbureaucratic application for the funds is now important.

Promotion of more sirens in Saxony

Saxon cities and municipalities can also improve their civil protection with subsidies. According to Interior Minister Armin Schuster (CDU), 3.2 million euros are available for the purchase and modernization of sirens. In the event of a disaster, they could also be used to warn people at night when their radios and mobile phones are switched off, says Schuster. According to the information, the applications are accepted by counties and cities.

Bringing light into the conveyor thicket

In addition, Saxon Finance Minister Hartmut Vorjohann (CDU) wants everyone Simplify and digitize funding procedures in Bavaria, as he announced on Tuesday. For this purpose, a “Saxony 2030 model” is being developed. The aim is, for example, to concentrate the approval offices. An advisory committee had recommended that the government reduce the current 200 funding programs in Saxony to a maximum of 80 and “shed light on the funding jungle”.

With the agreements made today, the funding procedures in Bavaria will be further simplified and will be fully digitized in the future. Hartmut Vorjohann (CDU) Minister of Finance in Saxony

New university type planned

Furthermore, the cabinet decided Saxony’s vocational academies in dual universities to convert The vocational academy is to be given equal status alongside other forms of higher education in the future. It is about a reform from a single source and not about changing “the door sign”, said Saxony’s Science Minister Sebastian Gemkow (CDU). The conversion is accompanied by an appreciation of the degrees. “Despite state equality, the degrees obtained at today’s vocational academy sometimes encounter acceptance problems at home and abroad, which should be a thing of the past with the reform,” it said. To this end, the cabinet released a draft law for a hearing on Tuesday.