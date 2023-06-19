Say Takbir four times over a nation where the exception takes precedence over the original, and the newcomer takes precedence over the original

Mohamed Sharky

No one in our Moroccan society can deny the predominance of a general impression, if we do not say its tyranny in public opinion, to the effect that our values ​​have changed extremely negatively, and have been replaced by other values, either because of their deviation or because of the values ​​of the Gentiles that are inappropriate for our Arab and Islamic societies.

It is well known that the prevailing values ​​in societies are based on the prevailing convictions that govern them. And since the conviction that governs our Arab-Islamic societies is the source of revelation in the Qur’an and Sunnah, and it is a conviction that is not the product of a human situation and is subject to constant transformation, while the conviction that was issued by the revelation was formulated in a formulation that took into account all the transformations that occur in human life until the Day of Judgment. permanence.

The motive that made me edit this article is a simple event in itself, but in fact it involves expressing a defect that has occurred in our values, which seriously threatens our identity at its core. This event took place the day before yesterday, while I was in front of an educational institution that was the center of a certification exam for the final year of the preparatory school. I was with an old friend who came with his son, and I accompanied my daughter to the examination center. He is a virtuous man, belonging to the field of education, and he quit teaching out of necessity, and when he reached the age of retirement, because of what the education sector knows of a great defect that can only be denied by an ungrateful or stubborn person, and on top of that defect is the terrible low levels of educational attainment among young people. The educated, along with the phenomenon of its alienation from our moral values ​​in a way that portends the worst consequences in the future. Suddenly, a young man in his twenties stood up and greeted his former teacher. Immediately after the greeting, he initiated a question that amazed me as he inquired about whether those in charge of that institution, the examination center, were lenient with the examinees, and he meant that they were lenient with those who practice cheating among the examinees.

And my friend looked at me in astonishment, watching my astonishment, because what happened was related to a previous conversation between us about the motive that made him leave his job forcibly before his retirement. In turn, I initiated that young man by saying: Wasn’t it better for you, my son, to ask about the extent of the seriousness and strictness of the officials of this institution instead of asking about their leniency with cheating? Fully convinced that he is right. This means that our society has entered a stage where the negative exception replaces the positive origin, which means shifting from one value to another because of the deviation in our conviction of change, and we are responsible for it or what came to us. What this young man expressed is nothing but a manifestation of the predominance of deviant behavior in our country today over normal behavior consistent with our Islamic reference. Aren’t some voices rising today among us in defense of abnormal behavior coming to us, and championing it, and what has come to be known as “homosexuality”, which is not sanctioned by our Islamic values, while it is legitimate for Western secularism that is not satisfied with having sex with it in its country, but rather insists on exporting it to us, and imposing it We have to impose it under the slogan of freedom of bodies, which is one of the so-called individual freedoms.

And if we reviewed the abnormal and deviant values ​​that came to us, and they are foreign to our Islamic values, we would find that they have become an asset for us, while our values ​​have become an exception. We talk at length, and branch out, if we review them, because no moment of our daily life is free from touching those abnormal values ​​of our living reality, and we have normalized them to the point of fading, as the phrase signifies submission in our popular culture. And he was the first to notice the danger of The one who came to us from convictions alien to us is the generation that lived through the hateful French occupation of our country, and was expressing its great concern that the exception coming to us would replace our original, because the occupier had come as an invader, and behind his invasion there were hidden goals behind him, but he was camouflaging them with what he called protection. And his alleged protection was nothing but an end to Islamic values, and struck them at the very core in order to forcefully dress us in the guise of his secular values. And from what we used to hear from the words of our fathers from that generation, and we thought it was pure idle talk or absurdity that they used to have fun with, and it is in fact an expression of the change that occurred in our values ​​that were crowded out by the values ​​of the occupier, their saying, which we mention colloquially: “This is a time in which the ewe has passed away from the slanderers, and the seven from the treacherous… By this, they mean that the character has changed, to the extent that the original character has shifted to an emergency character, so that the ewes become bold, and the lions become fearful.

With the lapse of time, what that generation used to joke about – as we used to believe or think – became a purposeful joke, and the scales of our values ​​were already overturned, so that its origins became obscured, and its arrivals became famous. And the newcomer continued to do his work on us until his condition worsened and his hernia widened. Isn’t the ignorant among us no longer claiming the rank of the world, while he is proud of his ignorance, and thus affects the deceived masses? Isn’t it normal for the wrong man to be in a place that doesn’t suit him? Isn’t attributing positions, tasks, and responsibilities to non-qualified persons no longer acceptable, with what is impermissible in that? Didn’t complacency, cheating, and slackness in duty take the place of seriousness and integrity? Isn’t straightness no longer a subject of criticism, and deviation and crookedness a subject of praise and praise? Does humility no longer take precedence over honor? If we wanted to continue listing these contradictory dichotomies, we would have had a long conversation.

To begin with, I see that the young man who expressed his conviction of the need to throw the rope on the outside while observing the exams, was firmly convinced that he was right, and that cheating for him is the principle, and his denial and pity of it is the exception. Something young for him.” – And regardless of what arouses in us the alliteration in it that distracts some from the wisdom contained in it, so it must be aware that whoever opens his eyes to the deviation of values ​​or to the one who comes from them in his society, he will absorb them in his conscience, and he will have a firm conviction that what is His deviant or intrusive behavior is the exact right thing, and it is the truth, and it cannot occur to him that he has committed that right, while he is not aware of it or feels it.

Finally, we say that in our time, those of us who are steadfast in our conviction and Islamic values ​​have become alienated. Rather, he has also become an exception in our society, while those who have deviated from our conviction and our values ​​have become an asset, a model, and even a role model. That is why those who have the authority to decide must rectify this terrible deviation from our values, by renewing the connection with our Islamic reference before the rift becomes so far between us and it, that our future generations become a hybrid – so to speak – on the level of values, and this is the destruction of our Islamic identity from its foundation.

