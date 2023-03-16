Leipzig shines against the Rhein-Neckar Löwen

In the second round, Leipzig forced the opponent to take an early time-out. “We have to be ready to work now,” said Löwen coach Sebastian Hinze, who was visibly dissatisfied with SC DHfK’s eight-goal lead (22:14, 34th). While the guests subsequently relied on Mikael Appelgren in goal, Saeveras celebrated further saves. Already six minutes before the end of the game some fans of the “Green-Whites” jumped on the spot (33:26). Shortly thereafter, Binder Kristjansson (the home side’s top scorer with eleven goals) put on a Kempa. The guests around Niclas Kirkelokke hardly achieved any cosmetic results.

Next, the SC DHfK has to go to HC Erlangen on March 23rd. Coach Hinze’s Rhein-Neckar Löwen will face HSV Hamburg in a week.

reactions to the game

Sebastian Hinze (Rhein-Neckar Löwen coach): “It was a very deserved win, a very strong showing from Leipzig. We don’t start the game well at all. We have problems finding distance, especially in the duels with Klima. Even We don’t get any real stability in the phase when we’re getting along better, we’re throwing a lot of balls from good angles for our standards, we didn’t come close to the level of performance that we can in any part of the team today […] It’s frustrating and will continue to be frustrating for the next two days.”