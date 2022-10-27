Listen to the audio version of the article

False self-certifications to obtain citizenship income. It is an eight million euro scam with 300 foreigners reported and another 200 “under observation”. These are the first results of an operation carried out by the State Police of Cagliari relating to foreign people who received the economic subsidy which in most cases fluctuates around 600 euros per month.

The accusations

Specifically, as underlined by the Police Headquarters of the Sardinian capital in a note, these are foreign citizens who “falsely declared that they have the requisites to obtain the benefit and, through the tax assistance centers or the Italian Post Office, have transmitted to INPS the relevant question “. The suspects are accused of having unduly obtained the subsidy starting from 2019.

The strange coincidences

The investigations started about eight months ago, from a report from the immigration office of the Police Headquarters. The operators involved in evaluating the applications of those who had presented an application to obtain a residence permit in Italy, noted that many applicants were earners of the Citizenship Income. Strange coincidences on which the attention of the investigators who have decided to see clearly has fallen. Hence the launch of the investigations with a series of checks and cross-checks.

Investigations of the Flying Squad

The investigative activity carried out by the Mobile Squad made it possible to reconstruct the picture from which it emerged that the accused, in order to obtain the Citizenship Income, would have self-certified “falsely that they are in possession of a long-term residence permit or have residence in Italy for at least ten years, of which the last two have been continuous ».

With the DRC abroad

Not only that, the investigators also ascertained that in some cases “some of the accused came specifically to Italy to ask for income and, once obtained with false declarations, returned to their countries of origin carrying the credit card of the Post Office on which the money was “loaded” on a monthly basis ».