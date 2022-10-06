Home News Scam on the doggie ordered on the internet
Buy a dog on the internet and it will never get to her. A woman was looking for company and found a scam. It was not a good idea to order a Spiz Pomeranian puppy after reading a bogus ad for sale. She didn’t have it and lost 600 euros. She had also seen a photo of the baby and her price had seemed affordable. She called a mobile number that will appear in the name of an Indian citizen and followed her instructions, paying a deposit of 200 euros. The alleged seller sent her a false ownership transfer certificate, convincing her to pay a balance of 400 euros on a Postepay card, also headed to the Indian. Only after some time did she discover that she was scammed and the investigations of the carabinieri did not lead to India, but to the Neapolitan Salvatore Ostinato, who is accused of fraud in court and is defended by the lawyer Francesco De Bona.

