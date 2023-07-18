Scandal.. America pushes Mexican immigrants to the sea and Hillary Clinton criticizes

The prominent US politician, Hillary Clinton, who held the Ministry of Foreign Affairs under former President Barack Obama, criticized the authorities’ actions in pushing migrants, including children, into the water, in order to force them to return to Mexico.

And Clinton wrote, through her official account on Twitter: “He ordered the children to be pushed into the river .. Oh my God.”

This came as CNN disclosed an email it had received from a military medic, in which he expressed to the supervisor his concerns about the treatment of immigrants along the border in Eagle Pass, Texas.

The officer wrote in the email that they were “ordered to push people into water in order to return to Mexico,” and also ordered not to give water to the migrants.

The email included a report on weekly events and operational concerns for the period June 24 through July 1.

According to the email, over a seven-hour period late last month, two Texas Department of Public Safety paramedics said they treated a 4-year-old girl after the Texas National Guard pushed the group on its way to Mexico, and a man who was suffering from a laceration. A 15-year-old boy had his leg broken when he tried to cross a more dangerous part of the river away from the buoys, and a 19-year-old girl trapped in the wire after having a miscarriage.

The email indicated that the next day, soldiers received reports of a mother and two children trying to cross the river in an area without wires. later.

On another occasion, medics said they found about 120 people camped out, including babies and young children, exhausted, hungry and tired after a day in 108 degrees in the shade.

The paramedics denounced the order to push them into the river towards Mexico, stressing that it was “not the right thing to do” and that it could have led to the risk of drowning.

Military medics reached out to their on-duty superiors, advocating for changes to these policies introduced by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, and saying, “We need to get it right, we have to recognize that these are human beings who need to be treated like this.”

In recent years, immigrants have resorted to perilous and often fatal routes to avoid capture and enter the United States.

Immigrant rights advocates point to policies that have made it difficult for immigrants to seek refuge in the United States, CNN reported. Last year was the deadliest yet for migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, with 748 dead. At least one person at the border.

The state of Texas was recently embroiled in a lawsuit over the deployment of floating barriers on the Rio Grande River to deter immigrants crossing along the border.

When asked about soldiers being told to return migrants to water or deny them access to water, Considine told CNN that the inspector general’s office is investigating the incident.

