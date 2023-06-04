Scandal at the Santa Marta airport due to a fight between a passenger and an airline employee

On the night of Friday, June 2, Daniel Granados and Yesira Ramirez Paternina they were carrying out the verifications of the passengers who would board Flight 4237 to the city of Bogotá, when they noticed a passenger identified as León Aguirre Cardona, intended to board his flight in the company of a pet, apparently without paying.



Also Read: Video Of Reindeer Helping Emirates Plane Take Off At Christmas Goes Viral



Immediately, the employees requested the documentation of the same, as well as the proof of payment for the transport of the pet, taking into account that the trips with pets must be notified in advance to the company, Faced with this request, the passenger responded aggressively, hitting the workers.

In the middle of videos shared by social networks the strong ‘beating’ that is generated between these people is observed, due to the caliber of the fight, the authorities had to intervene to separate those involved and thus ensure the safety of the other users who were waiting to board the plane.

Once again a passenger wanting to do what he wants, and pass the controls at the Santa Marta airport.

Look how this gentleman attacks the crew of @LATAM_CO

Unforgivable.

People have lost respect for any kind of authority… pic.twitter.com/RbJEBjQVlu — DoñaPily (@dona_pily2) June 3, 2023

The passenger was transferred to a URI along with other people who were released hours later, however, the man remained in custody to answer for the acts committed.