Scandal in networks for alleged plagiarism in Shakira’s song “Acrostic”

Shakira became a trend again after premiering one of her latest songs, ‘Acrostic’. In it, the Colombian appears dedicating some loving and emotional words to her children that, as is customary on digital platforms, caused a stir and thousands of reactions due to how emotional the official video was.

However, it was these same digital platforms that revealed the possible plagiarism that the Colombian would have done with ‘Acrostic’. It turns out that according to several Internet users, this new song by the Colombian was almost the same as “Te lo dije de verdad”, by the Spanish singer-songwriter Paula Mattheu.

The resemblance to the melody of the chorus has revolutionized some social networks that, as is customary now with the Colombian, “shoot and then ask.”

The “pressure” exerted by Internet users on the subject was so great that the Spanish singer Paula Mattheu herself published a story on her Instagram account asking people on social networks to “stop inventing so much”, that there was a resemblance. , but she never believed that Shakira had plagiarized her.

“I am going to upload a story because this is already making me angry. The other day I posted a video saying that everyone had written to me saying that Shakira’s song looked like the real thing. But let’s see, I have never said that it was plagiarized, that these are things that happen in music, that everything is invented, that I have not invented the wheel and that they are chords, a similar melody. But I really don’t think anyone has plagiarized me, I’m not announcing it or anything like that please. That people stop making movies, a kiss ”, Mattheu expressed in said story.

Paula Mattheu’s message lowered the temperature of the subject. However, many netizens who confirm that there is a notorious resemblance of ‘I told you really’ with ‘Acrostic’ specifically in the 41st second until the 1st minute with 18 seconds (41 – 1:18). Here you judge!

Shakira and her claim for plagiarism of the song with BZRP, Music Sessions # 53

In January 2023, through her Instagram account, the Venezuelan artist Briella denounced Shakira for plagiarism after her song with Bizarrap: Music Sessions # 53. The interpreter assured in her stories on the social network: »the Bizzarrap Session with Shakira It’s very similar to my song Only you in the choir, I think it’s the same key”.

Between the lines, the Venezuelan singer added that: “I did not make this video with the intention of discrediting Shakira or Biza, I admire them, I am a lifelong fan of Shakira, I listened to her songs since I was little, I dressed like her. I am working every day to be a songwriter, artist, and singer, and she has been a huge inspiration to me.”

“I made this video because I am shocked, impressed, I have received too many messages. If my song was really used as a sample or inspiration, I would like to receive at least the credit, because for me as a composer it is worth too much ”, Briella expressed on her Instagram account.

As Shakira herself says in her song, "women no longer cry, now they bill", seems the motto of the interpreter of the Bizarrap session, and it is that she has always been characterized by taking advantage of love breaks to turn them into successes for her own career. The Colombian bills more than 51 million dollars a year, and her current net worth reaches 300 million.

