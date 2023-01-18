According to the website of the Central Meteorological Observatory, in the next three days, there will be little precipitation in most parts of the country, and the weather will be mainly sunny to cloudy, but there will be light rain (snow) or sleet in parts of southeastern and southwestern Tibet, and southern Qinghai. . From the 19th to the 20th, the cold air will affect the northern part of China. The temperature in North China, Northeast China and northern Huanghuai will drop by 4-8 °C, and some areas will exceed 12 °C.

Most of the country’s precipitation was scarce yesterday, and there were weak rain and snow in Tibet, Qinghai, Sichuan, Guizhou and other places

From 08:00 yesterday to 06:00 today, precipitation was scarce in most parts of the country. Light snow or sleet occurred in parts of eastern Tibet, southeastern Qinghai, northern Sichuan plateau, northern Guizhou, and northeastern Inner Mongolia; western Inner Mongolia, western Gansu, Xinjiang Blowing sand or floating dust appeared in parts of the south and other places.

Precipitation is scarce in most parts of the country

In the next three days, precipitation will be scarce in most parts of the country, and the weather will be mainly sunny to cloudy, but there will be light rain in parts of southeastern and southwestern Tibet, southern Qinghai, northern Sichuan plateau, Chongqing, central and northern Guizhou, and eastern Yunnan. (Snow) or sleet. Among them, there are moderate to heavy snowfalls in southeastern and southwestern Tibet, and local blizzards.

Cold air affects northern regions

From the 19th to the 20th, the cold air will affect the northern part of our country. The temperature in North China, Northeast China and northern Huanghuai will drop by 4-8 °C, and some areas will exceed 12 °C. Breaking through the extreme value of the same period in history; there was light snow and local moderate snow in parts of eastern Inner Mongolia and eastern Northeast China. From the 18th to the 19th, there were sand or floating dust in parts of southern Xinjiang, central and western Inner Mongolia, central and western Gansu, northern Qinghai, Ningxia, and northern Shaanxi, and there were local sandstorms.

On the 20th and 22nd, there was light rain in the eastern part of Southwest China, Jianghuai, Jianghan, Jiangnan, and South China, and light snow or sleet in northern North China, central and southern Northeast China, northern Guizhou, and southwestern Hubei. From the 22nd to the 24th, there will still be cold air affecting the central and eastern regions of my country, with the temperature dropping by 4-6°C in most areas and more than 8°C locally.

Specific forecast for the next three days

From 08:00 on January 18 to 08:00 on January 19, there will be light to moderate snow in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Heilongjiang, central Jilin, western and eastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, northern Sichuan plateau, western Guizhou, and northeastern Yunnan. Or sleet, among them, some areas in southeastern Tibet and other places have heavy snow (10-14 mm). There was light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, eastern Sichuan Basin, most of Chongqing, northern Guizhou, central and southern Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia. There will be northerly or northeast winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf. In parts of southern Xinjiang, central and western Inner Mongolia, central and western Gansu, northern Qinghai, Ningxia, and northern Shaanxi, there were blowing sand or floating dust, and local sandstorms (see Figure 1).

Figure 1 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 18-08:00 on January 19)

From 08:00 on January 19 to 08:00 on January 20, there will be light to moderate snow in parts of central and eastern Inner Mongolia, most of Heilongjiang, central Jilin, northern Liaoning, western and southeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, western Guizhou, and northeastern Yunnan. Or sleet, among them, some areas in southwestern Tibet and other places have heavy snow (10-15 mm). There was light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, southern Chongqing, northern Guizhou, central and eastern Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central Inner Mongolia. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, and the northern part of the East China Sea. There will be northerly or northeast winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf (see Figure 2).

Figure 2 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 19th to 08:00 on January 20th)

From 08:00 on January 20 to 08:00 on January 21, central and eastern Inner Mongolia, southern Heilongjiang, central Jilin, northern Liaoning, northern Xinjiang, southwestern and southeastern Tibet, southern Qinghai, western Guizhou, southern Gansu, southern Shaanxi, and southwestern Hubei Some areas in other places have light to moderate snow or sleet. Among them, some areas in southwestern and southeastern Tibet have heavy snowfall (10-18 mm). There was light rain in parts of southeastern Tibet, most of Chongqing, western Hunan, northern Guizhou, central and eastern Yunnan, most of Hainan Island, and eastern Taiwan Island. There are 4 to 6 winds in parts of central and western Inner Mongolia. There will be northerly winds of magnitude 6-7 and gusts of magnitude 8 in the Bohai Sea, the Bohai Strait, most of the Yellow Sea, and the northern part of the East China Sea. There will be northerly or northeast winds of magnitude 6-8 and gusts of magnitude 9-10 in the southern part of the East China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, the ocean to the east of Taiwan, the Bashi Strait, most of the South China Sea, and the Beibu Gulf (see Figure 3).

Figure 3 National precipitation forecast map (08:00 on January 20th to 08:00 on January 21st)