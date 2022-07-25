[NTDTV, Beijing time, July 24, 2022]Recently, accidents have occurred frequently in the high-altitude project of China‘s scenic spot “Step by Step”. On July 22, tourist fall incidents occurred in Tianjin and Hubei, among which the Tianjin tourist died after falling.

On the evening of the 23rd, the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Jizhou District, Tianjin issued a notice: At about 14:00 on July 22, a tourist in his 40s suddenly felt unwell while visiting the “Jibujingxin” project in the Jiushan Scenic Area. cause coma. He fell while being rescued by the staff and died after the rescue failed.

The video posted on the Internet shows that at the time of the incident, a tourist’s body was suspended under the suspension bridge. It was suspected that the safety rope on his body fell off and wrapped around his head and neck, and his body remained motionless.

At this time, two men on the suspension bridge tried to rescue. They grabbed the safety rope and slowly pulled the unconscious tourist up. When he was about to be pulled to the bridge, he suddenly fell from the air, and the onlookers exclaimed.

The staff of the Xiaying Branch of Jixian People’s Hospital, who treated the tourist, told Nandu reporters that the medical staff came to the scene to give first aid, and the fallen tourist “died at the scene.”

According to a report from the Culture and Tourism Bureau of Jizhou District, Tianjin, the Jiushan Scenic Spot has been completely closed for rectification, and a comprehensive investigation of potential safety hazards has been carried out for various entertainment projects.

The staff of Jiushan Scenic Spot said that the cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and relevant departments have intervened.

On the same day that a tourist from Tianjin fell to his death, a tourist fall incident also occurred in the Dixin Valley Scenic Spot in Enshi, Hubei. A boy fell from a suspended bridge while playing the “Boo Bu Jing Xin” high-altitude project.

The video posted on the Internet shows that before the fall, the safety rope had come off the boy’s body. He was pulling the safety rope with both hands. His companions tried to rescue him, but the exhausted boy finally fell uncontrollably from the air and fell into the air. In the valley, his clothes were also pulled off.

Fortunately, the boy’s life was not in danger after falling into the valley. The scenic spot involved responded that the boy was being treated in the hospital and could be discharged in two days, but did not disclose the specific injuries of the boy.

Two tourists fell on the same day in the “Boo Bu Jing Xin” high-altitude project, which caused heated discussions.

The netizen said: “My God, both of them are shocking, and someone has an accident on the same day? If the protective measures are no problem, they will not fall at all.”

“The rescuers are too bad. There was nothing wrong with them. The rescuers let her go.”

“The seat belt should be worn under the thighs, not just the upper body, which is easy to slip off. It’s too bad. In the morning, a child fell, and then at night. Why not pull the safety net? At least the fall can save a life.

(Comprehensive report by reporter Luo Tingting/responsible editor: Fan Ming)

