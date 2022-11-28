«Receiving this recognition from the city where you grew up and where you live has a special and unique flavour. It is a great pride and, at the same time, a responsibility, because we must always try to improve ourselves, every day. I’m lucky because mum, dad and grandparents were behind it, now it’s me and my sister Michela, without whom our restaurant wouldn’t shine in this light, and my son also comes to lend a hand sometimes. And then there is a group of fantastic people: it is thanks to them that we are able to look ahead and always set ourselves new goals». These are the words of Chef Emanuele from Udine Scarello who manages the two-star restaurant Michelin “To Friends” by Thank you and that on Monday 28 November, at the palace D’Arconcoseat of the Municipality, received from the hands of the mayor Pietro Fontanini the Seal of the City of Udine «as a sign of recognition and gratitude for having been able to enhance and make known, through his culinary art, the products and values ​​of the Friulian land in the world» (Videoproduction Petrussi, edited by Anna Rosso)

