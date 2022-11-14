SCARMAGNO. The story that had involved the 67-year-old worker Roberto Ienco a month ago, on 14 October last, ended in tragedy. The man, at work on a construction site in Scarmagno for the renovation of a building, was seriously injured following a fall from a scaffolding. After a month of hospitalization at the Turin CTO, Ienco lost his life. At the moment, further investigations by the Local Health Authority are underway to clarify the dynamics of the accident in detail and identify any responsibilities.