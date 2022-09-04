LECCE – Scempio in Roca vecchia, in Salento, in one of the most suggestive Apulian caves. Vandals entered the Nuns’ Cave, also known as the Gypsy Cave, not far from the more celebrated Poetry Cave, and filled the semi-submerged archaeological area with red and blue spray paint. Phrases not easily understood and a series of symbols. “In any case it is a mess”, explains Stefano Neviri, a passionate diver who discovered the results of the blitz.





The man had decided to take a ride along the suggestive coast of Roca, in the territory of Melendugno, to show his nine-year-old son that beautiful area. Only with fins and mask. “It is an immense regret – the man comments – to see the ancient cave full of feces and now all those writings that violently disfigure it”. The diver, a profound connoisseur and enthusiast of the suggestive Roca area, explains that the cave was probably used by the nuns to enter the sea and swim without being seen by the curious: hence the toponym.

Now it is all a disaster, unwatchable for those tourists and visitors who arrive every year in the archaeological district that hosts various and beautiful limestone cavities close to the sea, inhabited or used for different purposes in past centuries. What is the suggestion for avoiding new and similar devastation? The havoc that ruined a place defined by many as “magical” may have been perpetrated in recent days and not necessarily close to the discovery by the diver, because the cave is not very popular. According to some of the residents and the expert himself, an iron gate could be built at the entrance by land as a remedy.