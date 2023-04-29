Scarred waitress, the three arrested appeared before the judge [notiziediprato.it]

This morning the guarantee interrogation for the young woman’s ex-boyfriend, for the intermediary and for one of the thugs who carried out the punitive expedition against the 29-year-old

Guarantee interrogation this morning 28 April before the investigating judge of Prato for the three arrested on charges of having orchestrated and carried out – with varying degrees of responsibility – the punitive expedition against Martina Mucci, the 29-year-old who on the night between 20 and 21 February was savagely beaten. All three suspects – arrested last Monday – answered the judge’s questions, according to what their lawyers report at the end of the interrogations.

The investigations brought Emiliano Laurini, 41, bouncer and boxer, Martina’s ex-boyfriend and ex-work colleague to prison on April 24, in execution of a precautionary custody measure, in a pub, considered by the investigators as the instigator of the ambush, Mattia Schininà, 21, who would have acted as a go-between to procure the ‘beaters’, Kevin Mingoia, 19, who would have been one of the two ‘beaters’. Since yesterday, a sixteen-year-old has also been reported: the boy presented himself to the investigators telling of being involved in the attack.

Rita Pieri and Marianna Baldi, respectively regional and provincial coordinator of Azzurro Donna intervene on the matter: “There is no end to this social cancer and indeed we learn that it is “evolving” in new methods borrowed from the underworld, punitive canons worthy of the worst pulp stories. Violence is no longer the outcome (however horrendous and unacceptable) of a contingent reaction, of a disproportionate inadequacy of certain little men in the face of the free woman who decides for herself and for herself; now we have violence organized, thought out and above all outsourced.With a touch of crude irony, one could say that these individuals, already cowardly in their relationship in human relationships through hands, feet, guns, sticks, now don’t even have the courage to put anything into it and even delegate horror within horror, underage kids, young people who should be guided in understanding the right way to go through life and who, instead, become tools of the most abject scum, destined to fatten the ranks of a squalid world of petty gangsters, on the border of a society that claims to be civil but which seems to us (except in rare cases) to be deaf, blind and above all motionless. Let’s remember that these chasms that look at us concern all of us, every day indeed always!”