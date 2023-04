There was an earthquake in Kastamonu. It was announced that the magnitude of the earthquake that occurred at 00:24 in İhsangazi district was 4.2. Earthquake at a depth of 11.83 kilometers caused a short-term panic in the city. KANDİLLİ: THE EARTHQUAKE IS 4 SIZE The Kandilli Observatory announced that the earthquake was 4 magnitude and 5.6 kilometers deep. RECENT EARTHQUAKE It is possible to follow the time and magnitude of the earthquakes in real time. Bogazici University Kandilli […]

