Von: Christian Keiter

Live ticker: TSG Hoffenheim receives Schalke 04. © Eibner-Pressefoto/Wolfgang Frank/Imago

Schalke 04 travels to Sinsheim on Easter Sunday for the relegation hit. RUHR24 reports on the S04 away game against TSG Hoffenheim in the live ticker.

List of TSG Hoffenheim: Baumann – Vogt, Brooks, Akpoguma – Kaderabek, Kramaric, Geiger, Becker, Angelino – Baumgartner, Bebou

Formation FC Schalke 04: Ferryman – Brunner, Yoshida, Matriciani, Ouwejan – Krauss, Kral – Skarke, Zalazar, Bülter – Frey

Kicking off: Easter Sunday (9 April), 7.30 p.m

Score: 1:0 (1:0)

Tore: 1:0 King (22nd, ET)

Sending off: –

Particular incidents: –

Referee: dr Matthias Jöllenbeck (36, Freiburg)

24. Minute: Aluminum goal for Schalke! Yoshida only hits the crossbar with his head.

22. Minute: What a nice move. In the end, Angelino crosses flat into the middle, where Alex Kral involuntarily hits the ball. into his own goal.

22 minutes: GOOOOOOR FOR HOFFENHEIM! 1:0

20. Minute: GREAT OPPORTUNITY FOR HOFFENHEIM! Bebou puts the ball across to Baumgartner in the 16, who pulls the ball onto the goal. Ralf Fährmann intervenes at the last moment.

19. Minute: Good thing from Ouwejan, but TSG can clarify.

19. Minute: Corner for Schalke.

18. Minute: Hoffenheim seems a bit more pleasing here without becoming really compelling. Schalke 04 initially limited themselves to counterplay.

16. Minute: Baumgartner sees the yellow box after an unnecessary foul on Krauss.

Schalke 04 against Hoffenheim in the live ticker: Racy initial phase in Sinsheim

15. Minute: Now the S04 is stuck in half of the hosts.

13. Minute: So far, the game has lived on its emotions. There are many mistakes on both sides. The pressure from both teams is palpable.

11. Minute: Lucky for Schalke. The ball sails uncontrolled past friend and foe.

10. Minute: Next corner for Hoffenheim.

9. Minute: Ralf Fährmann is wide awake and can defuse a long ball that was intended for Bebou. A very important scene.

8. Minute: There’s a lot of fire under the roof right from the start. Both teams give nothing in the duels.

6. Minute: Brunner can easily clear the cross.

5. Minute: Corner for Hoffenheim.

2. Minute: In return, TSG with a big opportunity. Baumgartner heads free standing over the box. What a cheerful start.

Schalke 04 against Hoffenheim in the live ticker: Bülter just missed the lightning lead

1. Minute: After just a few seconds it would have rung here. Bülter makes a cross from Zalazar really sharp with a long leg. Oliver Baumann can only clarify with great difficulty.

1st minute: kick-off!

7:29 p.m.: Now it starts in Sinsheim.

7:25 p.m.: The second Sunday game has just been whistled in the table cellar. There, VfB Stuttgart defeated VfL Bochum 3-2. The pressure on the TSG and the S04 is washed again.

7.15 p.m.: The ball will be rolling here in just under 15 minutes.

7 p.m.: The S04 players have meanwhile come out to warm up. They were greeted loudly by the numerous Schalke supporters, who conquered the PreZero Arena both visually and acoustically.

6.45 p.m.: TSG Hoffenheim have chosen the following line-up for today:

Baumann – Vogt, Brooks, Akpoguma – Kaderabek, Kramaric, Geiger, Becker, Angelino – Baumgartner, Bebou

6.30 p.m.: Moritz Jenz and Leo Greiml didn’t make it into the S04 squad at short notice. Both players stayed at home. Thus, Henning Matriciani moves into central defence. Thomas Ouwejan makes his comeback at left-back.

Schalke 04 against Hoffenheim in the live ticker: Reis rebuilds defense after a double failure

6:28 p.m.: And there is already the starting eleven of the S04. Thomas Reis is sending this team into the race against TSG Hoffenheim:

Ferryman – Brunner, Yoshida, Matriciani, Ouwejan – Krauss, Kral – Skarke, Zalazar, Bülter – Frey

6.15 p.m.: In a few moments there will be the lineups of both teams.

6 p.m.: For the team coached by Thomas Reis, the clash with TSG will be a real test of character. While you couldn’t win any of the last three competitive games yourself, the hosts recently managed the turnaround. The Kraichgauer won their last two Bundesliga games against Werder Bremen (2:1) and Hertha BSC (3:1). So the shape speaks against the S04. Today they can be sure of the support of the numerous fans who have traveled with them.

5.45 p.m.: For Schalke 04 it is already a first final in the fight for direct relegation. A win would reduce the gap to 15th place to one point. In the event of a loss, the coveted spot would be at least five points away.

5.30 p.m.: The kick-off in Sinsheim will take place in just under two hours. RUHR24 is now on the post for you and provides you with the most important information about the relegation hit.

Update, Sunday (April 9), 4:25 p.m.: Schalke coach Thomas Reis caused a little Easter surprise when he was nominated for the game against TSG Hoffenheim. According to information, youngster Keke Topp is the WAZ on board today and should give the miners another opportunity on the offensive.

He will most likely take the place of Joey Müller, who was on the ball for the S04 U23s in the afternoon. All of this suggests that Thomas Ouwejan has made it back into the squad.

TSG Hoffenheim against Schalke 04 in the live ticker: S04 fans are planning an invasion in Sinsheim

+++ Hello and welcome to the live ticker of the Bundesliga game between TSG Hoffenheim and the FC Schalke 04. Kick-off in the PreZero Arena in Sinsheim is on Easter Sunday (9 April) at 7.30 p.m. +++

Gelsenkirchen – “And when Schalke go on the trip, I just wish I could be there,” says a well-known Schalke club song. A number of supporters of the Royal Blues apparently have this wish on Easter Sunday. The S04 fans have looted the TSG Hoffenheim ticket shop and plan a regular invasion of Sinsheim.

Entry ban for Schalke fans at the game in Hoffenheim: “That’s ridiculous with 12,000 Schalke players”

Up to 12,000 Schalke players want to travel to Baden-Württemberg on the holiday. The hosts are preparing for the XXL tour group from Gelsenkirchen. The number of security guards will be increased for the game. In addition, visiting fans will not be allowed in several blocks (O, P, Q, R, S1, S2, T, U and V) if they are wearing “guest clothing”.

A measure that is not well received everywhere. “The ban on entry is ridiculous with 12,000 Schalke players. You can’t enforce that at all. Then the stadium is half empty,” says Johannes Günther from the “Sportfreunde Kurpfalz 04” fan club, which organizes a fan festival for all Schalke fans before the game Responsive sport.

The Schalke fans want to turn the away game against TSG Hoffenheim into a home game. © Tim Rehbein/RHR Photo

It remains to be seen how well the security forces manage to keep obvious S04 fans out of the blocks. Schalke can definitely use the home game atmosphere against TSG Hoffenheim. The game against the direct relegation competitor is no less than one of the most important games of the season.