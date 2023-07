In Mittersill, Austria, Kenan Karaman put Schalke ahead in the 14th minute. Blendi Idrizi made it 2-0 before the break (32′). After the break, Bryan Lasme (67′), Assan Ouedraogo (78′) and Soichiro Kozuki (88′) made it 5-0 with a direct free kick.

Schalke will meet Twente Enschede in the last preparatory game on July 22nd.

