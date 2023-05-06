Schalke overtakes VfB with a win against Mainz

Schalke 04 put up a big fight in Mainz and rewarded themselves late with three points. This increases the pressure on the competition in the fight to remain in the class.
With heart and passion, FC Schalke 04 won their second away win of the season at the last minute and put pressure on the competition in the Bundesliga relegation battle. Thanks to the dramatic 3:2 (1:0) at FSV Mainz 05 at the start of the 31st matchday, coach Thomas Reis’ team left a relegation zone with 30 points and improved to 14th place in the table at least for one night. However, rivals TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (29), VfB Stuttgart and VfL Bochum (both 28) can overtake again on Saturday.