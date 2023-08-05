Schalke: Thomas Reis explains the Ouedraogo substitution at the break

Gelsenkirchen. Schalke have collected the first three points of the season. That made coach Thomas Reis happy. But he said: “There is still a lot of room for improvement.”

Saturday night, floodlights, three goals, two sending offs, that sounds more turbulent than it actually was. It was a bit lethargic, said Schalke– Goalkeeper Marius Muller. Doesn’t matter. In the end, the club from Gelsenkirchen increased their points account from zero to three in the second game of the two-league season with a 3-0 (1-0) win over 1. FC Kaiserslautern.

“There was still room for improvement,” said coach Thomas Reis. “Kaiserslautern tried everything, I’m glad we got the three points.” Marius Müller said the route was right. “We’ll take the result with us.” But: “We have to be more purposeful.”

Simon Terodde scores – and the Schalke professionals are already hugging him.

Schalke: jubilation, gentle euphoria, relief

Kaiserslautern’s goalkeeper Andreas Luthe (39th) and Boris Tomiak (57th) had to leave the field, the guests suddenly had to face Schalke with only nine professionals left. That made things easier for the S04; Simon Terodde (13′), Kenan Karaman (70′) and Bryan Lasme (90’+2′) scored. cheers. Gentle euphoria. relief.

In between, however, the S04 needed a strong goalkeeper again, Marius Müller threw himself, stretched, convinced. “I’ve been in comfort mode for weeks,” he said. “He’s in goal for that,” said coach Reis.

Only one roars so beautifully: Thomas Reis, Schalke coach.

Thomas Reis on Assan Ouedraogo: “Schalke can be happy”

Striking: Assan Ouedraogo, just 17 years old, had to stay in the dressing room at half-time after his remarkable debut against Hamburger SV. An injury? No.

“I already said it last week: Please leave the boy alone,” said Thomas Reis. “You could tell that he wasn’t quite as liberated as many others. This is not a problem. We have a great player, Schalke can be happy about that.”

