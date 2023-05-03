Schalke: Tim Skarke is back in training – playing at Mainz 05?

Gelsenkirchen.

Schalke’s hospital clears in time for the end of the season. With a professional, however, S04 still has to tremble.

The 5: 2 in mid-April in the relegation summit against Hertha BSC – it was a huge liberation for him FC Schalke 04. But also one that the Royal Blues had to pay dearly for. In goalkeeper Ralph Ferryman (muscle injury), Team Skarka (flesh wound on ankle) and Cedric Brunner (shoulder injury) three regular Schalke players were injured.

While Keeper Fährmann is threatened with the end of the season, S04 can at least fall back on Skarke and Brunner in the decisive phase. Attacking player Skarke, who Schalke loaned out from Union Berlin in the winter, has been back in training for the Bundesliga promoted team since Tuesday (May 2).

Schalke: Moritz Jenz not during training

“The wound is closed,” confirmed the licensee boss Gerald Asamoah. Whether the 26-year-old can help in the Bundesliga away game at Mainz 05 on Friday evening to save points against relegation is still open. “We hope he pulls through and then we’ll see,” said Asamoah. “He will all try to be there. How high the probability is that he will be there depends on the healing process.”

Cedric Brunner was part of Schalke’s training again on Monday. “He has no after-effects, I’m counting on him being there,” said Asamoah about the defender’s chances in Mainz. Niklas Tauer also practiced on the morning of the service.





Only one professional was missing: defender Moritz Jenz. Schalke’s stabilizer completed an individual program indoors. “We have to look from day to day, it’s just a muscle injury. That’s why we prefer to leave him inside,” said Asamoah. Jenz would be an important factor in improving Schalke’s horror record abroad (the only win came in February in Bochum). “We have to see that we show a different face away from home,” demanded license player boss Asamoah. “That’s the most important.”









