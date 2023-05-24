Schärding Clinic: Started as interns, now nursing educators themselves

The School for Health and Nursing at the Schärding Clinic offers all those who are basically interested in training in the health and social sector, but are not quite sure whether it is the right thing for them or which area they like best an opportunity to find a job. The example of the two young care educators Jana Bayer and Fabian Schardinger shows how successful this can be. They got a taste for it during the internship, they did their nursing training and have now even returned to “their” school as teachers.

“Since I wanted to pursue a career in healthcare after graduating from high school, but I wasn’t sure what this path could and should look like, I decided to do the internship in Schärding,” says the young Innviertler Jana Bayer. “The internship is uncomplicated and flexibly organized, so that it is always possible to leave early, for example. This offers a great opportunity to gain professional experience before you start an apprenticeship, study or something similar.” The internship can also be interesting for the second chance of education. This is how the trained retail salesman Fabian Schardinger discovered his interest in nursing during his community service. In order to bridge the time until his nursing training, he quickly registered for the internship to find a job. “I can say that the internship was ideal preparation for nursing training.”



Jana Bayer



Both Jana Bayer and Fabian Schardinger returned to the Schärdinger Health and Nursing School after their nursing training and several years of professional activity in the previous year – but now as teachers. And Jana Bayer has now taken over the management of the internship herself. The next job-finding internship starts in September, the team at the Schärding Clinic is available for individual questions and consultations. Contact on Tel.: 05055478-21806.



Fabian Schardinger



