Wolfgang Schäuble, former President of the Bundestag, was silent for a long time on the planned reform of the electoral law. During his term of office until the end of 2021, he himself also sought an electoral law reform in order to reduce the size of parliament – but without success. Even if the traffic light coalition’s proposal would do exactly that, the Union politician is shooting sharply against the plans.

Schäuble: “Designed to deceive and disappoint voters”

“The concept of the traffic light coalition for electoral law reform is constitutionally and politically problematic,” says Schäuble in an interview with the ”

Spiegel

“. From his point of view, the planned reform has a big problem. “A system is being created here that is designed to deceive and disappoint voters,” he says.

The voters are led to believe that they can choose their constituency candidates directly. “In the end, the candidate may not even get into parliament. Misleading voters in this way is also a constitutional problem,” says Schäuble.

“The new model would be de facto a pure list voting system that strengthens the party headquarters, not the parties or even individuals on site,” says the Union politician and fears that this will make it more difficult to form majorities capable of governing.

Schäuble proposes run-off elections only to members of parliament who have been elected by an absolute majority

Instead, he proposes to the ”

Spiegel

“ A run-off election, which there is, for example, in mayoral elections. “Only those who are elected with an absolute majority get into parliament. Then the entire election result would not be known on the evening of the election, but this would strengthen the role of the directly elected MPs and also the influence of the voters on the formation of the government,” argues Schäuble and also sees the possibility that the voters will then also take part in the second ballot look at possible coalitions could decide.

Schäuble also condemned the planned abolition of the basic mandate clause. “It looks like a targeted attack on the CSU and thus against a party that has played a key role in shaping our democracy in Parliament for 70 years.” If the reform goes through, the ex-Bundestag President has a clear recommendation. “Then the Union has to sue. And then my sentence that I would not sign a lawsuit no longer applies. This project must be stopped.”