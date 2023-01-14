Start this year enjoying the new programming and diversity of cultural events in the capital of Risaraldense, for all tastes, to be programmed.

Activities at Hacienda Castilla

Exhibition: This Sunday, January 15, starting at 4:30 pm at Hacienda Castilla (located at kilometer 10 via Cerritos de Pereira), the inauguration of the exhibition of the Colombian painter, sculptor and poet Duván López will take place; It is an exhibition with works that include drawing, painting, sculpture and digital art, where the artist uses traditional painting techniques.

Conference: Starting at 3:30 pm this same Sunday there will be a talk called ‘The five minds of the future’ directed by Koncha Pinós-Pey, neuropsychologist, doctor in political science, scientist, researcher and internationally recognized professor in mental health and well-being. These activities are free admission.

liquid wall

In the Liquid Wall space located in the hall of the Jorge Roa Martínez library, of the Technological University of Pereira, the individual exhibition of the artistic proposal called ‘Ambitos’ by the artist Gladis Méndez Mulet is available until January 20. Free entrance.

new exhibits

Casa Brujas (located at Calle 12 # 13-18 Avenida Circunvalar de Pereira), invites citizens and tourists to visit the exhibition called ‘Alternate Windows, Portraits of Depression’, a solo exhibition by Dora Hurtado. Office hours from Monday to Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

At Carrera 6° # 24-75 third floor in the space of the Sala Cortázar de Pereira, the exhibition ‘Loopanar’ by the artist Diego Alejandro Garzón is now available, where interventions on walls and doors, mixed media, drawings, acrylic on wood, among others. Opening hours from Monday to Saturday, 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm Admission is free.

collective art

*Until January 20, the collective exhibition called ‘Meandros, transiting territories’ is available in the Carlos Drews Castro room (located in the Santiago Londoño theater) in Pereira, in which two groups ‘Museo Intangible del Confinamiento’ and ‘Aurea’ participate Artistic and Cultural Corporation’, as well as five other artists individually, a total of 16 artists from the cities of Pereira, Medellín and Dosquebradas, who through their works inquire about water sources as a framework of human, social, cultural and environmental that directly impact the past and present of the urban and rural spaces of the region.

*The Pereira Art Museum invites you to the exhibition called ‘Las Tres Pieles’, a curatorial project made up of three collective exhibitions of 45 artists, including Colombians and foreigners, who live and/or work in Colombia, a place from which they recognize traditions ancestral, rural and artisanal, that protect their permanence and sustainability in the modern modern world. Office hours: Tuesday to Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. – Saturdays, Sundays and holidays from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., continuously.

The Cultural Agency of the Bank of the Republic of Pereira invites citizens and visitors to the following activities:

story time

On Saturday, January 21 and 28, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. In the children’s room, ‘Story time’ is held, a space in which excellent stories are read aloud, with a sign language interpreter. Admission is free and without registration.

Taller

On Friday, January 27, from 3:30 to 6:00 pm, the activity called Literary Dialogues: ‘Pure Passion’ by Annie Ernaux will be held in the multiple room, directed by Rafael Alarcón Velandia, doctor of literature. Admission is free.