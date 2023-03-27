With the commitment to continue evidencing and promoting the massive use of the facilities of this great work for study, research, cultural activities y artistic o to reading, the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta will carry out five major activities in the general hall, between March 27 and 31.
The activities to be developed are Free accesswhich young people and adults can attend taking into account the following programming that involves dramatic reading, creative writing master class, reading and living heritage, comic comprehension and a day of literary cafe.
March 27/5:00PM
dramatic reading
general room
March 28/5:00PM
Creative Writing Master Class
general room
March 29/ 5:00PM
Reading and living heritage
general room
March 30 /5:00PM
comic compression
general room
March 31/ 5:00PM
literary cafe
general room
It should be mentioned that each space will be led by poets, literature educators, such as Stifany Manjarrés, Elenith Tamaris, Pedro Noguera and other professionals from the cultural ecosystem.
