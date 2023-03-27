With the commitment to continue evidencing and promoting the massive use of the facilities of this great work for study, research, cultural activities y artistic o to reading, the District Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta will carry out five major activities in the general hall, between March 27 and 31.

The activities to be developed are Free accesswhich young people and adults can attend taking into account the following programming that involves dramatic reading, creative writing master class, reading and living heritage, comic comprehension and a day of literary cafe.

The activities will take place in the general room, between March 27 and 31.



March 27/5:00PM

dramatic reading

general room

March 28/5:00PM

Creative Writing Master Class

general room

March 29/ 5:00PM

Reading and living heritage

general room

March 30 /5:00PM

comic compression

general room

March 31/ 5:00PM

literary cafe

general room

It should be mentioned that each space will be led by poets, literature educators, such as Stifany Manjarrés, Elenith Tamaris, Pedro Noguera and other professionals from the cultural ecosystem.

