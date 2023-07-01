Schedule yourself in the cultural agenda of Cali

Ciclovida with the godchildren

Next Sunday, July 2, Ciclovida will become the perfect setting to celebrate Godchildren’s Day, a special day where the commitment, responsibility and love of godparents towards their godchildren are demonstrated in a special way.

The Secretary of Sport and Recreation of Cali, together with the Sub-Secretary of Sports Development, are pleased to invite the entire Cali community to participate in this celebration. For this reason, in the Cali Sports City, the Ciclovida this Sunday will offer a methodologically arranged space to carry out physical activity, enjoy and share with the family.

Starting at 8:00 am, Ciclovida users will be able to join this celebration and enjoy a wide variety of activities for all ages, guaranteeing an environment conducive to healthy recreation and strengthening family ties.

35 years of Guayacan: “From Cali pal world”

In 2013, Guayacán Orquesta celebrated its 25th anniversary with the release of its album “25 Años, 25 Éxitos, 25 Artistas”, which was nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards.

This historical production had the participation of renowned names of salsa worldwide, including Gilberto Santa Rosa, Willy García, Pedro Brull, Lebrón Brothers, Roberto Lugo, Ray Sepúlveda, Juan Carlos Coronel, Tirso Duarte, Tony Vega, among others. .

Ten years later, the Orchestra led by Alexis Lozano and Nino Caicedo is celebrating its 35-year career. They have left a brilliant mark on salsa music both in Colombia and internationally.

His most recent album, “Sin Par”, stands out for its impeccable sound design. On this record, Guayacán evokes the salsa style that has set them apart from other orchestras over these three decades. “Sin Par” is also a solid example of current salsa, fusing pop elements. This Saturday, July 1, they will celebrate their 35th anniversary in style in Cali, on the terrace “Oiga, mire, vea!” Located in the La Estación Shopping Center, on Cra 1 with 36 north of Cali.

The concert will feature the participation of special artists in a unique reunion, such as Charlie Cardona, Javier Vásquez, Moncho Santana and Álvaro del Castillo, who will perform great hits.

The capacity is limited, so it is recommended to purchase the tickets at the points of sale of www.mundoboletos.com or by writing to the WhatsApp number 311 7493122.

Borondo bazar

On July 1, 2 and 3, “Borondo Bazar” will be held, a space created to support those people from Cali who, with a lot of creativity and innovation, have launched their new ventures, thus strengthening the business fabric of the city.

It will be an exclusive and unique space for visitors. The products that will be found in the bazaar were selected based on the needs and tastes of the people of Cali.

The most important thing about this day will be the possibility that this cultural space that is the Borondo gives you, to enjoy a day with your family and at the same time support businessmen who build the city day by day.

“El Borondo, more than a place, is an experience with an important gastronomic proposal, with a space with adventure sports, circus shows, music and much more,” said Marco Cardona, manager of Borondo.

The appointment is this weekend July 1, 2 and 3, on the Cristo Rey Bellavista road in front of the Jardin Montesory (5 km before Cristo Rey).

