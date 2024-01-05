Home » Scheduled maintenance begins at the Cupiagua gas plant in Casanare – news
With 11 negative votes, the Yopal Council rejected the proposal of the Democratic Center to meet from the neighborhoods, villages and townships of the municipality, in order to listen to the communities for the joint construction of the Municipal Development Plan, which will be presented as the first draft at the end of February.

Phrases like “what do we get by going to wear ourselves out”, “meeting outside the premises becomes a market list”, “we cannot dedicate a day to each township”, “committing the same mistake of making people get up early so as not to comply with what was agreed as in other administrations”, were those that were heard by some corporations, after the councilors of the Democratic Center Reinaldo Medina (proponent) and Dumar Montaña, and Councilor Felipe Becerra of the PYPE movement, were the only ones to approve the proposal to move to the territories.

The initiative proposed carrying out a schedule of visits from now until February 28 together with the municipal administration, to jointly compile the needs of the Yopaleño population, so that they can be prioritized within the Municipal Development Plan 2024-2027.

“Yopal is made up of 96 villages, 11 townships, 7 communes and 223 neighborhoods, it is important that we understand the territory we are representing, what I am doing is making a healthy proposal and addressing the message of the elected mayor who stated that he wanted to start the I work early, to be able to reach all sectors,” said councilor Reinaldo Medina.

“The Democratic Center is a party that has listened to the people and, supported by the needs that they expressed to us during the campaign, it seems important to us to work hand in hand. Here we have to be objective, here it is not about who has political gain or not, the communities chose us to listen to them. We pay lip service to the fact that we are not against it, that we want to work with the community, but today we had 11 negative votes, three positive votes and three absent votes, to propose a schedule in favor of decentralizing the sessions and visiting the communities,” he told Councilman Dumar Montaña took his turn.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

